Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Cubs Release 8 Players in Organization Before Red Sox Series

  • 443 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chicago Cubs v Seattle Mariners
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 23: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 23, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park with a doubleheader on Friday.

Before the Red Sox series, the Cubs announced the release of eight players in the organization.

Chicago Cubs Release 8 Players Before Red Sox Series

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 14: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

From MiLB.com (Sept. 24):

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: A hat and glove of a Chicago Cubs player in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Arroyo was the only one of the eight players who played above rookie ball this season.

The rest had been playing in the Dominican Summer League.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 22: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs and fans react to a run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

Before the Marlins series, the Cubs won two of three games against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 22: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to an overturned out call at first base during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

The Cubs are currently the second NL Wild Card team. They have a one-game lead over the last Wild Card team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cubs are a half-game behind the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot. The Cubs have the tiebreaker over the Padres.

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 19: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 19, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

If the season ended today, the Cubs would play the Padres in the National League Wild Card round at Petco Park in San Diego.

The Cubs’ series against the Red Sox will conclude on Saturday. There have been talks of moving some of the series to an alternate location due to the threat of inclement weather.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Chicago Cubs Release 8 Players in Organization Before Red Sox Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x