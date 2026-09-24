Chicago Cubs Release 8 Players in Organization Before Red Sox Series

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 23: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 23, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park with a doubleheader on Friday.
Before the Red Sox series, the Cubs announced the release of eight players in the organization.
Chicago Cubs Release 8 Players Before Red Sox Series
Arroyo was the only one of the eight players who played above rookie ball this season.
The rest had been playing in the Dominican Summer League.
Chicago Cubs Right Now
The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Thursday.
Before the Marlins series, the Cubs won two of three games against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Cubs are currently the second NL Wild Card team. They have a one-game lead over the last Wild Card team, the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Cubs are a half-game behind the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot. The Cubs have the tiebreaker over the Padres.
If the season ended today, the Cubs would play the Padres in the National League Wild Card round at Petco Park in San Diego.
The Cubs’ series against the Red Sox will conclude on Saturday. There have been talks of moving some of the series to an alternate location due to the threat of inclement weather.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Chicago Cubs quietly announced the release of eight players in the organization before Thursday's series finale against the Marlins.
Chicago Cubs Release 8 Players in Organization Before Red Sox Series