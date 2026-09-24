Chicago Cubs Release 8 Players in Organization Before Red Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park with a doubleheader on Friday.

Before the Red Sox series, the Cubs announced the release of eight players in the organization.

Chicago Cubs Release 8 Players Before Red Sox Series

From MiLB.com (Sept. 24):

Arroyo was the only one of the eight players who played above rookie ball this season.

The rest had been playing in the Dominican Summer League.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They clinched a playoff berth with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

Before the Marlins series, the Cubs won two of three games against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cubs are currently the second NL Wild Card team. They have a one-game lead over the last Wild Card team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cubs are a half-game behind the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot. The Cubs have the tiebreaker over the Padres.

If the season ended today, the Cubs would play the Padres in the National League Wild Card round at Petco Park in San Diego.

The Cubs’ series against the Red Sox will conclude on Saturday. There have been talks of moving some of the series to an alternate location due to the threat of inclement weather.