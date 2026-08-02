Chicago Cubs Release 8-Year MLB Veteran From Organization Amid Yankees Series

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

During the series, the organization announced it had released an eight-year MLB veteran.

Chicago Cubs Release 8-Year MLB Veteran Ty Blach

Via Ty Blach’s MLB transactions log: “Iowa Cubs released LHP Ty Blach.”

Blach joined the Cubs organization in April. Chicago selected his contract on May 17, then designated him for assignment two days later. He elected free agency after clearing waivers and being outrighted to Triple-A before re-signing with the organization on a minor-league deal.

Blach made just one appearance for the Cubs. On May 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the southpaw threw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Blach has struggled mightily with Triple-A Iowa this year, recording a 6.36 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP in 58 innings across 15 outings (nine starts).

Looking at Ty Blach

The San Francisco Giants selected Blach in the fifth round (No. 178 overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft from Creighton.

Blach made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2016. He pitched for the organization until being claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles in Aug. 2019. In his four seasons with the Giants, Blach posted a 4.56 ERA over 305 2/3 innings.

After making just five appearances with the Orioles in 2019, Blach missed the 2020 season due to an injury.

Blach returned to the majors with the Colorado Rockies in 2022. He posted a 6.13 ERA in 193 2/3 innings across three seasons for Colorado. After that, he didn’t pitch in the majors until this year with the Cubs.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs own the first National League Wild Card spot with a 63-48 record. They are 6 1/2 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

The series finale of the three-game set between Chicago and New York is slated to begin at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Sunday. The Yankees won Game 1 2-0 on Friday. The Cubs won the second game 5-2 on Saturday.