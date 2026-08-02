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Chicago Cubs Release 8-Year MLB Veteran From Organization Amid Yankees Series

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San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

During the series, the organization announced it had released an eight-year MLB veteran.

Chicago Cubs Release 8-Year MLB Veteran Ty Blach

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 20: Starting pitcher Ty Blach #50 of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Coors Field on June 20, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Via Ty Blach’s MLB transactions log: “Iowa Cubs released LHP Ty Blach.”

Blach joined the Cubs organization in April. Chicago selected his contract on May 17, then designated him for assignment two days later. He elected free agency after clearing waivers and being outrighted to Triple-A before re-signing with the organization on a minor-league deal.

Colorado Rockies v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 18: Ty Blach #50 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on May 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Blach made just one appearance for the Cubs. On May 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the southpaw threw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Blach has struggled mightily with Triple-A Iowa this year, recording a 6.36 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP in 58 innings across 15 outings (nine starts).

Looking at Ty Blach

Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 15: Starting pitcher Ty Blach #50 of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Coors Field on June 15, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants selected Blach in the fifth round (No. 178 overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft from Creighton.

Blach made his MLB debut with the Giants in 2016. He pitched for the organization until being claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles in Aug. 2019. In his four seasons with the Giants, Blach posted a 4.56 ERA over 305 2/3 innings.

San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies

GettyDENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 4: Relief pitcher Ty Blach #50 of the San Francisco Giants delivers to home plate during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

After making just five appearances with the Orioles in 2019, Blach missed the 2020 season due to an injury.

Blach returned to the majors with the Colorado Rockies in 2022. He posted a 6.13 ERA in 193 2/3 innings across three seasons for Colorado. After that, he didn’t pitch in the majors until this year with the Cubs.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 1: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates hitting an RBI triple during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on August 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Cubs own the first National League Wild Card spot with a 63-48 record. They are 6 1/2 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

The series finale of the three-game set between Chicago and New York is slated to begin at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Sunday. The Yankees won Game 1 2-0 on Friday. The Cubs won the second game 5-2 on Saturday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Release 8-Year MLB Veteran From Organization Amid Yankees Series

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