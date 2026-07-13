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Chicago Cubs Release Atlanta Braves World Series Champion

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 11: Kyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves adjusts his hat during the fifth inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs played their final game before the All-Star break.

They beat the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio) by a score of 8-4.

Cubs Release Braves World Series Champion

GettyPitcher Kyle Wright #54 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

Also on Sunday, news came out that the Cubs had released Kyle Wright from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 12): “Iowa Cubs released RHP Kyle Wright.”

Wright did not appear in a game for the Cubs.

He had signed a Minor League deal with the franchise over the offseason.

Looking At Wright’s MLB Career

GettyKyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Truist Park on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wright was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves.

He has spent all six seasons of his MLB career with the franchise.

In 2022, Wright went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 30 starts.

GettyKyle Wright #30 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Wright was also with the Braves when they won the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Over 60 career games (51 starts), the 30-year-old has gone 24-16 with a 4.45 ERA.

He could be a good addition to another organization in need of pitching depth.

Looking At The Cubs

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 8, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Cubs head into the All-Star break as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

Following the break, the Cubs will host the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves head into the break at the top of the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and most recently beat the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 4-3).

Following the break, the Braves will resume action on Friday when they return home to host the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Release Atlanta Braves World Series Champion

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