Chicago Cubs Legend David Ross Makes Heartfelt Post Before Tigers Series

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs finished their series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They won by a score of 10-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

During the series, the Cubs also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their World Series title.

They wrote (via X) on July 16: “Ten years later, we’re coming together for another unforgettable celebration. Be part of it this Saturday.”

Cubs Legend David Ross Makes Heartfelt Post

Following the weekend, David Ross made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Can we do this every 5 years? Thank you @cubs for an amazing weekend! You guys not only made it fun for us but included our families and everything. 🙌🏼Shout out Big Jim @joboikowitch for organizing everything.

Check my stories for more pics soon”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ryan Dempster: “Yes please! Champs 4 Life!🔥”

@stacey2712: “How about every year!! Go Cubs Go!”

@amcteague: “Yes please and thank you, or every year would be fine too! 🙌”

Asti Russell: “I think every five years is a great ideaaaa”

@themrshardwick: “This is awesome! I love it! Your parents look great!-much love 💕”

@darealcubszone: “Please 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Looking At Ross