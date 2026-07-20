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Chicago Cubs Legend David Ross Makes Heartfelt Post Before Tigers Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 19: Manager David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs finished their series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They won by a score of 10-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

During the series, the Cubs also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their World Series title.

They wrote (via X) on July 16: “Ten years later, we’re coming together for another unforgettable celebration. Be part of it this Saturday.”

Cubs Legend David Ross Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyManager David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Following the weekend, David Ross made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Can we do this every 5 years? Thank you @cubs for an amazing weekend! You guys not only made it fun for us but included our families and everything. 🙌🏼Shout out Big Jim @joboikowitch for organizing everything.
Check my stories for more pics soon”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ryan Dempster: “Yes please! Champs 4 Life!🔥”

@stacey2712: “How about every year!! Go Cubs Go!”

@amcteague: “Yes please and thank you, or every year would be fine too! 🙌”

GettyDavid Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Asti Russell: “I think every five years is a great ideaaaa”

@themrshardwick: “This is awesome! I love it! Your parents look great!-much love 💕”

@darealcubszone: “Please 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Looking At Ross

GettyFormer Chicago Cubs manager David Ross looks on during pregame warmups prior to the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Legend David Ross Makes Heartfelt Post Before Tigers Series

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