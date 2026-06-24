Cubs Make Roster Decision on Pitcher Just Weeks After Acquiring Him

The Chicago Cubs made a roster decision on right-handed pitcher Eduarniel Nunez just three weeks after they acquired him.

Chicago claimed Nunez off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on June 8, and he was assigned to the ACL Cubs. However, just three weeks after Nunez was claimed, the Cubs DFA’d the pitcher on June 24.

Nunez didn’t pitch in the MLB this season, but did make his MLB debut last year. He began the 2025 season with the San Diego Padres and was 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 4 games, before being traded to the Athletics as part of the Mason Miller deal.

However, Nunez struggled with the A’s as he went 1-0 with a 9.00 ERA in 6 games, before he was traded to the Orioles in May for cash.

Nunez originally signed with the Cubs as an international free agent in 2017 and elected free agency in 2024 after he finished the year in Triple-A and never got called up.

The 27-year-old right-hander appeared in 2 games in the Cubs’ system in rookie ball, pitching two scoreless innings before being DFA’d.

Cubs Dealing With Pitching Injuries

Chicago has been hindered by injuries to their pitching staff this season.

During their series against the New York Mets, the Cubs placed starting pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ben Brown on the injured list.

Cabrera suffered an injury on Tuesday as he covered first base. He stayed on the ground for several minutes, clutching at his left leg, and was carted off. Cabrera ended up being diagnosed with a strain of both his left hamstring and left adductor.

“I’m a believer in God. So I believe everything happens for a reason,” Cabrera said. “So I stay positive. That’s my mindset, and we are going to go from there. I’m a positive person, and I’m a believer.”

Brown, meanwhile, was placed on the injured list on Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday, with neck strain.

“We are in a rough spot,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said of the injuries. “I think we could get through it through the All-Star break. … It’s going to be a little bit of a puzzle until then.”

In the corresponding moves, the Cubs recalled right-hander Gavin Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa and selected the contract of right-hander Vince Velasquez.

Matthew Boyd Ready to Return

The good news on the injury front for the Cubs is that left-hander Matthew Boyd is set to return.

Boyd hopes to return on Thursday against the Mets, after being on the injured list since May 6, after sustaining a left meniscus injury. He underwent knee surgery a day later, but is ready to return.

“The bullpen session went great. I feel great, all things considered,” Boyd said. “We addressed the soreness, which wasn’t normal. It prompted some deeper digging. We have an amazing pitching department. We found some things I’ve been doing differently [on the mound]. My arm was flipping a little early during my delivery compared to points last year. Without getting into the details, we made a little mechanical adjustment. It’s the reason everything cleared up fast. I’m grateful for that.”

The Cubs are 41-37.