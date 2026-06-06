Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Move With 5-Year MLB Player Before Giants Game

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will play the second game of their series with the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.

They will look to bounce back after an 18-3 loss on Friday.

Cubs Announce Roster Move With 5-Year Player

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Cubs announced that they had made a roster move.

Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network wrote: “#Cubs recall RHP Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa. In a corresponding move, RHP Ethan Roberts was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.”

Looking At Assad

Assad (28) is in his fifth MLB season (all with the Cubs).

He is currently 3-1 with a 5.88 ERA in eight games (three starts) this year.

Looking At Roberts

Roberts (28) is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Cubs).

He is 0-1 with a 1.96 ERA in 14 games this season.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Saturday as the fourth-place team in the National League Central 33-31 record in 64 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and have gone 19-14 in 33 games at home).

Following two more games with the Giants, the Cubs will head to Denver for a series with the Colorado Rockies that starts on Tuesday.

Zach Sweet of MLB.com wrote: “Before today’s game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell spent a few minutes catching up with Giants manager Tony Vitello during batting practice at Wrigley Field.”

Giants Right Now

The Giants enter the day as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 26-38 record in 64 games.

They have won four out of their last ten games (and are 14-22 in 36 games on the road).

After the Cubs, the Giants will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Monday night.