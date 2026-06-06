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Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Move With 5-Year MLB Player Before Giants Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 05: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will play the second game of their series with the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.

They will look to bounce back after an 18-3 loss on Friday.

Cubs Announce Roster Move With 5-Year Player

GettyJavier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after pitching in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 8, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Cubs announced that they had made a roster move.

Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network wrote: “#Cubs recall RHP Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa. In a corresponding move, RHP Ethan Roberts was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.”

Looking At Assad

GettyJavier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the tenth inning at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Assad (28) is in his fifth MLB season (all with the Cubs).

He is currently 3-1 with a 5.88 ERA in eight games (three starts) this year.

Looking At Roberts

GettyEthan Roberts #39 of the Chicago Cubs exits the game in the 10th inning of a game between the Athletics and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Roberts (28) is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Cubs).

He is 0-1 with a 1.96 ERA in 14 games this season.

Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs come into Saturday as the fourth-place team in the National League Central 33-31 record in 64 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and have gone 19-14 in 33 games at home).

Following two more games with the Giants, the Cubs will head to Denver for a series with the Colorado Rockies that starts on Tuesday.

Zach Sweet of MLB.com wrote: “Before today’s game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell spent a few minutes catching up with Giants manager Tony Vitello during batting practice at Wrigley Field.”

Giants Right Now

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants hits a RBI sacrifice fly against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Giants enter the day as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 26-38 record in 64 games.

They have won four out of their last ten games (and are 14-22 in 36 games on the road).

After the Cubs, the Giants will return home to host the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Roster Move With 5-Year MLB Player Before Giants Game

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