Sammy Sosa Believes Hall of Fame Door Will Open One Day

For some baseball purists, Sammy Sosa’s accomplishments remain tainted. Diluted. The questionable results of a dishonest person from a dirty era in Major League Baseball.

But Sosa – the former Chicago Cubs slugger who captivated fans with his joyful playing style and, along with Mark McGwire, helped rescue baseball from the lingering effects of the strike and World Series cancellation in 1994 – remains ever the optimist. Talking with Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Sosa said he is convinced that there will someday be a spot in baseball’s Hall of Fame for himself and others carrying the stain of steroids and performance-enhancing drugs.

“I believe in time,” Sosa told Nightengale. “Nobody’s perfect. Time will heal all wounds. I really believe that one day the door will be open for us.”

Sammy Sosa Acknowledges ‘Mistakes’ in Letter to Cubs’ Fans

The door to the Cubs Hall of Fame, as well as all other team functions and facilities, remained closed to Sosa for 20 years after he last played for Chicago’s North Siders. Sosa, who hit .310 and averaged 61 homers, 149 RBI and a 1.058 OPS from 1998-2001, last wore a Cubs uniform in 2004, eventually retiring after he played for Texas in 2007, but there would be no official recognition or celebration of his tenure with the team until Sosa expressed remorse for his use of PEDs.

Which Sosa did about a week before Christmas 2024 … sort of.

In a letter that was addressed to Cubs’ fans, Sosa issued a formal apology over past transgressions. But, perhaps not wanting to perjure himself based on his 2005 appearance before Congress when he testified that he never used performance-enhancing drugs, Sosa merely hinted at what took place.

“There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games,” Sosa said in his letter. “I never broke any laws, but in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.”

It was more than enough to mend fences with the Cubs, who for the first time invited Sosa to attend the team’s annual convention in mid-January. And during the opening festivities for the convention, it was announced that Sosa, along with former Cub Derrek Lee, will be added to the team’s Hall of Fame this summer.

“People, they say you grow up. That’s what happened to me,” Sosa said to MLB.com. “I believe that me making the first step to get that statement out, I think it was the right time for me. And the response right away was incredible. Pretty much, that’s all I needed. And now the door is open.”

Sosa Invited to Cubs Camp: ‘I Feel Like a Little Boy Again’

And Sosa hopped right through that open door. He accepted an invitation to join the team for spring training in Mesa, Arizona, as a guest instructor, relishing the opportunity to put the Cubs uniform on once again.

“Baseball has been my life, and will always be my life,” Sosa said. “I grew up in baseball. I spent my career in baseball. This means everything to me.”

It means a lot to the players as well, getting the chance to hear from one of the best to ever swing a bat.

“It’s been great,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said to USA Today. “It’s so hard to believe it’s been 20 years, but his name is never that far away. I think just for him, not being around players for the last 20 years, that’s kind of the challenging part about coming in.

“But he’s been great. It’s been great. I tell the guys, you don’t know what you’re going to pick up. Just keep your ears open.”

And your eyes focused on Sosa’s trademark smile.

“I feel like a little boy again,” Sosa said. “This is where I belong.

“It feels great to be back. And it feels great making people happy again.”