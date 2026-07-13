Chicago Cubs Set To Make Intriguing Roster Move During All-Star Break

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 8-4.

They took two out of three games from the Reds (in Ohio) before the All-Star break.

Chicago Cubs Set To Make Intriguing Roster Move

On Monday, Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation reported that the Cubs are making roster moves within their organization.

He wrote: “Exciting news per a source: Breakout catching prospect Owen Ayers is getting the bump to Triple-A. Ayers, 25, is slashing .315/.427/.634 (175 wRC+) this season with 22 HRs and a 15.2% walk rate. (Also heard RHP Jace Beck is getting the bump … 2.78 ERA 37.9 K% this season)”

Ayers was picked in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

He has been with the Cubs’ organization for three seasons.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the report:

@Zach_Percival: “Ayers makes Miguel Amaya expendable for me at the deadline. Maybe to SD along with a lower spec for one of their bullpen arms like Jason Adam when healthy.”

@etherealcubbies: “This is great news because we need to move on from Amaya quickly. I’m good with Kelly as the backup.”

@AnthonyRub86575: “Catcher of the future guaranteed. Beck is also gonna be a special arm and will probably surpass Wiggins”

@RVWoods82: “What does this mean for Mo Baller & Bethancourt in AAA? They are currently splitting reps behind the dish.”

@blakecowellx: “Kelly comes off the books this offseason Amayas been “fine” Mo Baller, who knows at catcher Ayers has a real path here.”

@cubprospects: “Jace Beck is a MLB option for 2nd half the moment he proves viable in Iowa. Some solid feel has clicked this season, and mixed with mound presence and nice 3 (main) pitch mix, quite intriguing. Ayers prbly more a 2027 option unless emergency arises. Playing for top 100 status.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs head into the break as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 54-42 record in 96 games.

They will host the Minnesota Twins on Friday.