Chicago Cubs Shortstop Announces Sudden Retirement Decision

Jackson Cluff, a 29-year-old infielder who spent the final stretch of his professional career in the Chicago Cubs organization, announced his retirement shortly after the 2026 minor league season ended.

The shortstop made the decision public through a social media post, bringing an eight-year run in affiliated baseball to a close without ever reaching the major leagues.

Cluff signed with the Cubs on a minor-league contract in mid-August after being released by the New York Mets organization. He reported to Triple-A Iowa and appeared in 18 games there before the season concluded.

His departure comes at an age when many organizational depth players continue seeking opportunities, but Cluff indicated he was ready to move on after a lifetime of chasing the game.

Jackson Cluff’s Path Through the Minors

Selected by the Washington Nationals in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Brigham Young University, Cluff developed a reputation as a versatile defender who could handle multiple infield spots.

He progressed through the Nationals system, spending time at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. In 2021, he earned Arizona Fall League Defensive Player of the Year honors while playing for the Surprise Saguaros.

After electing free agency following the 2025 season, he signed a minor-league deal with the Mets and spent most of 2026 with their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse before the late-season move to Iowa.

Across his career, Cluff logged 578 games in the minors. He posted a .212 batting average with 49 home runs and 104 stolen bases in 1,831 at-bats.

Season Numbers and Final Stretch with Chicago Cubs

In 2026, Cluff appeared in 80 games between Syracuse and Iowa. He hit .164 with a .295 on-base percentage and .306 slugging percentage, adding seven home runs and 18 stolen bases.

His time with the Iowa Cubs produced a .148 average in limited action. The prior year, with the Nationals’ Triple-A Rochester Red Wings, he had reached career highs of 12 home runs and a .242/.349/.422 slash line over 103 games.

Cluff’s 2026 performance marked a drop from his stronger 2025 numbers, and he later described the campaign as his most challenging. He never appeared in a major-league game.

“After 8 professional seasons and a lifetime spent chasing this dream, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game,” Cluff wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard to put into words what baseball has meant to me and how grateful I am for everything it has given me. But, I’m really excited for what’s next. What a ride it’s been.”

He specifically thanked the organizations that employed him.

“To the Nationals, thank you for taking a chance on the kid from BYU that was ‘too old’ for the draft,” he wrote. “To the Mets, thank you for giving me an opportunity no others were willing to do. To the Cubs, thank you for giving me a chance to finish out my career in the midst of my most challenging season.”

Cluff, a left-handed hitter and right-handed thrower who stands 5-foot-11, was viewed primarily as a defensive option throughout his career. His ability to play shortstop and other infield positions helped him reach Triple-A with three different organizations.

The retirement announcement arrived just days after the minor-league season wrapped, closing the book on a journey that began with the Nationals’ draft class and ended in the Cubs’ system.

For the Cubs, the move clears one piece of organizational depth heading into the offseason. Cluff’s departure leaves the team without a veteran minor-league infielder who had joined the roster late in the year.

His career totals reflect the realities faced by many late-round picks who provide depth without breaking through to the majors. At 29, Cluff exits with substantial professional experience and a clear decision to pursue the next chapter.

The Cubs have not commented publicly on the retirement. Cluff’s final games came with Iowa after the organization signed him in mid-August to bolster depth at the Triple-A level.