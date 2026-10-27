Cubs’ Shota Imanaga Could Be Poached By AL Contender

The Chicago Cubs face key decisions on their starting rotation this offseason, with left-hander Shota Imanaga among the free agents drawing interest from other clubs after three seasons on the North Side.

Imanaga compiled a 35-21 record and 3.45 ERA across 492 1/3 innings and 86 starts with the Cubs, striking out 465 batters with a 1.04 WHIP. He earned All-Star honors during his 2024 rookie season.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic identified potential landing spots that include a reunion with the Cubs, the Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants.

Cubs Weigh Rotation Options as Free Agency Opens

“His best season was his rookie year in 2024, when he had a 2.91 ERA. His walks have gone up each year, and home runs have been an issue throughout his tenure with the Cubs,” Bowden wrote.

“His split-finger fastball is still an elite pitch, however,” Bowden added.

In 2026, Imanaga finished 11-10 with a 3.77 ERA in 32 starts, covering 174 1/3 innings and 174 strikeouts while issuing 37 walks and allowing 35 home runs. Walks rose from 28 in 2024 to 26 in 2025 and 37 last season.

Bowden projects a three-year, $69 million contract for the 33-year-old left-hander. The Cubs previously brought him back on a one-year qualifying offer after the 2025 season.

The Astros finished 81-81 and captured the American League West, but lack of pitching depth was a factor. Right-hander Hunter Brown posted a 3.19 ERA in 20 starts, while Peter Lambert had a breakout year at 8-10 with a 3.82 ERA over 155 2/3 innings.

Imanaga Draws Interest From Contenders Seeking Depth

Houston currently has no general manager or manager after parting with Dana Brown and Joe Espada. The club hopes to stay competitive around Yordan Alvarez, who led the majors with a .316 batting average.

The Giants, meanwhile, need additional starters behind Logan Webb. Both clubs represent logical fits for an innings-eating left-hander who has shown durability in consecutive seasons of more than 170 innings.

Chicago’s own rotation faces multiple free-agent questions beyond Imanaga. His career FIP has often run higher than his ERA, underscoring the home-run issues noted by Bowden, yet his split-finger remains a separator.

A potential departure would force the Cubs to address mid-rotation stability elsewhere. Re-signing him at the projected average annual value near $23 million could preserve continuity after he accepted last winter’s qualifying offer.

The Astros’ interest stems from a team ERA of 4.45 that ranked near the bottom of the majors. Their eighth AL West title in 10 years came on the final day despite the .500 record.

Imanaga’s 2024 peak of a 2.91 ERA and 15-3 mark established his value, even as later seasons showed more variance. The Cubs must decide whether that track record justifies retaining him amid competition from clubs seeking similar depth.