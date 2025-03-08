Should Cubs go all in for Vladimir Guerrero Jr?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the best players in baseball. He had an incredible 22024 season and is only 25 years old. In his career, he has slashed .288/.363/.500 and has accumulated 21.5 bWAR. He is in the last year of his deal with the Blue Jays and many have speculated he will look to test the open market next year. This brings up an interesting question for Cubs fans: Should the Cubs sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr next off-season?

Is Vladdy on his way out?

Some fans are speculating this will be Guerrero’s last in Toronto. Their reasoning? Guerrero himself. This week Guerrero was very candid about his negotiation with the Blue Jays saying “It’s much less than Soto. We’re talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. … It was the same number of years [as Soto’s contract], but it didn’t reach [$600 million]. The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn’t reach 600,” He also said “I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. … I’m looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way.”

It has been reported that the Blue Jay’s offer peaked at $450 million, about $100 million apart from Guerrero’s current asking price. In case you couldn’t tell, that’s a lot of money. That $100 million sum is lower than the combined payrolls of seven MLB teams currently. But in the modern baseball world, this is the price to keep your superstar players from leaving for greener pastures.

The Cubs should keep tabs on the Canadian superstar. He is one of the game’s truly elite offensive players and his presence would supercharge any lineup he’s inserted into. Additionally, the Cubs may be one of the few teams that could write a big enough check to land him. The Cubs project to be in a good position with their 2026 payroll, although this is before considering a potential Kyle Tucker extension.

The Kyle Tucker dilemma

The Cubs would be foolish not to attempt to extend Tucker this season, but he most likely will hold out and wait to test the open market. The Cubs will likely find themselves in a bidding war for the star right-fielder with many teams that will be interested. If they are unable to retain Tucker, why not pivot to Vladdy? The price would be similarly steep, but he is three years younger and his game may age better over time. Signing Guerrero would give the Cubs their best pure hitter since the prime of Sammy Sosa.

Sign the Check(s) Tom!

The Cubs could also take a page out of the Dodgers playbook and drop $1 Billion in contracts for Tucker and Guerrero Jr. While this move would be out of character for Jed and Tom, they may realize the only way to keep up with the Dodgers on the field is to spend like them off of it. The Cubs payroll currently ranks 12th in the Majors, which is low for a team of their pedigree.

The Cubs ranked third in revenue in 2023 bringing in over $506 million. Mind you the Cubs did not make the playoffs that year as they went a mediocre 83-79. If the Cubs crossed the $500 million revenue mark in a year where they didn’t make the playoffs, imagine how much they would make as real contenders. The Cubs ownership group would make their money back tenfold after signing one (or both) of those superstars.

So, Should the Cubs sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr next off-season?

This would be a great signal to the fans from Tom Ricketts that the Cubs mean business. This move would solidify that this ownership group is doing everything it can to put the best players on the field and compete for championships year in and year out. Cubs fans deserve another 2016, don’t make them wait another 108 years for it.