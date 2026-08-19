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Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 29-Year-Old Shortstop During White Sox Series

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PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 19: Jackson Cluff #85 of the New York Mets poses for a photo during the New York Mets Photo Day at Clover Park on February 19, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs are playing the second game of their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

The Cubs most recently won by a score of 7-5 on Monday.

Sam Block wrote: “Cubs led 2-0. Then the White Sox led 3-2. Then the Cubs led 4-3. Then the White Sox led 5-4. Then the Cubs won 7-5. Chicago baseball is back. Chicago baseball is so back.”

Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 29-Year-Old Shortstop

GettyZack Short #38 of the New York Yankees is caught stealing by Jackson Cluff #85 of the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 22, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

During their series with the White Sox, news came out that the Cubs had signed Jackson Cluff to a Minor League deal.

Jason Kempf wrote: “The Cubs have signed infielder Jackson Cluff and he has joined the @IowaCubs today in Toledo. Had played 62 games with Syracuse in the Mets organization. Matt Shaw is also here and slated to begin his rehab assignment in tomorrow’s game.”

Looking At Cluff

GettyJackson Cluff #72 of the Washington Nationals poses during Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 17, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Cluff was picked in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent seven seasons in the Minor Leagues with the Washington Nationals and New York Mets.

That said, the 29-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Syracuse Mets released SS Jackson Cluff.”

GettyJackson Cluff #85 of the New York Mets poses for a photo during the New York Mets Photo Day at Clover Park on February 19, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. 

Cluff had been batting .169 with 30 hits, six home runs, 17 RBIs, 33 runs and 14 stolen bases in 62 games.

He is an intriguing addition to the Cubs’ organization for depth.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyCraig Counsell #11 manager of the Chicago Cubs talks with members of the media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cubs entered Tuesday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 73-53 record in 126 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 37-26 in 63 games at home).

Following one more game with the White Sox, the Cubs will head on the road to visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in Washington.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 29-Year-Old Shortstop During White Sox Series

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