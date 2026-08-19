Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 29-Year-Old Shortstop During White Sox Series

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs are playing the second game of their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

The Cubs most recently won by a score of 7-5 on Monday.

Sam Block wrote: “Cubs led 2-0. Then the White Sox led 3-2. Then the Cubs led 4-3. Then the White Sox led 5-4. Then the Cubs won 7-5. Chicago baseball is back. Chicago baseball is so back.”

Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign 29-Year-Old Shortstop

During their series with the White Sox, news came out that the Cubs had signed Jackson Cluff to a Minor League deal.

Jason Kempf wrote: “The Cubs have signed infielder Jackson Cluff and he has joined the @IowaCubs today in Toledo. Had played 62 games with Syracuse in the Mets organization. Matt Shaw is also here and slated to begin his rehab assignment in tomorrow’s game.”

Looking At Cluff

Cluff was picked in the 6th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent seven seasons in the Minor Leagues with the Washington Nationals and New York Mets.

That said, the 29-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Syracuse Mets released SS Jackson Cluff.”

Cluff had been batting .169 with 30 hits, six home runs, 17 RBIs, 33 runs and 14 stolen bases in 62 games.

He is an intriguing addition to the Cubs’ organization for depth.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs entered Tuesday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 73-53 record in 126 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 37-26 in 63 games at home).

Following one more game with the White Sox, the Cubs will head on the road to visit the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in Washington.