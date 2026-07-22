Cubs Sign Former 1st-Round Pick Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former first-round pick to add some talent to the roster.

Chicago signed outfielder Greg Jones to a minor-league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Iowa, according to the MLB transactions log.

Jones was selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He signed with Tampa Bay for $3 million, but he never appeared in a game for Tampa Bay. He was traded to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Joe Rock. Jones made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Rockies, appearing in 6 games.

On March 26, 2025, he was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox from the Rockies and appeared in 3 games with Chicago. He was released in May before signing a minor-league deal with the Houston Astros, but didn’t reach the majors.

Jones then signed with the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason, as he appeared in 12 games, hitting .087 with 1 RBI. After being DFA’d, he elected free agency and has since signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs.

Jones will begin in Triple-A, but he does serve as some outfield depth for the Cubs if needed, and is a former first-round pick, so there is some talent there.

More to come.