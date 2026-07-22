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Cubs Sign Former 1st-Round Pick Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

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Cubs sign former first-round pick.

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former first-round pick to add some talent to the roster.

Chicago signed outfielder Greg Jones to a minor-league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Iowa, according to the MLB transactions log.

Jones was selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. He signed with Tampa Bay for $3 million, but he never appeared in a game for Tampa Bay. He was traded to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Joe Rock. Jones made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Rockies, appearing in 6 games.

On March 26, 2025, he was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox from the Rockies and appeared in 3 games with Chicago. He was released in May before signing a minor-league deal with the Houston Astros, but didn’t reach the majors.

Jones then signed with the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason, as he appeared in 12 games, hitting .087 with 1 RBI. After being DFA’d, he elected free agency and has since signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs.

Jones will begin in Triple-A, but he does serve as some outfield depth for the Cubs if needed, and is a former first-round pick, so there is some talent there.

More to come.

Cole Shelton Cole Shelton covers the NHL, MLB, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns for Heavy.com. He has covered pro and college sports since 2016, including bylines at BJ Penn, USA Today, SB Nation, Rotowire, Canadian Baseball Network and more. More about Cole Shelton

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Cubs Sign Former 1st-Round Pick Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

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