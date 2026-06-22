Cubs Sign 20-Year-Old Pitcher After Release From Marlins Ahead of Mets Series

The Chicago Cubs made an intriguing signing on Monday ahead of their road series against the New York Mets.

Chicago signed 20-year-old pitcher Jhon Cabral to a minor-league deal, according to the MLB transactions page. Cabral was released by the Miami Marlins on June 2 as he struggled mightily in rookie ball.

The Marlins signed Cabral as part of their 2022 International Free Agent signing period, but how much money he signed for wasn’t revealed, according to Spotrac.

Cabral has been pitching in Rookie Ball since 2022, as he hasn’t been able to advance up the system and has actually pitched worse. His best year was in 2024 when he went 3-0 with a 4.40 ERA in 11 games, while last season, he was 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA in 15 games.

To begin the 2026 season, Cabral was back in Rookie Ball and was getting hit hard, as he had an 18.90 ERA in 5 games over 3.1 innings, as he’s allowed 8 runs, 7 earned, on 3 hits while walking 9.

Given how much Cabral has struggled in Rookie Ball, in his fifth year at the level, it doesn’t seem likely the Dominican Republic native will fare much better. But the Cubs saw enough to take a flier on him and.

Cubs Bullpen is Struggling

As for the Cubs’ major league pitching staff, the bullpen has been an issue.

Chicago’s bullpen blew the game to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, as they gave up eight runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

“We just didn’t have a good day in the bullpen,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “Colin pitched great. He definitely put us in position to win. When you have three guys kind of have bad days, we gave up a lot of runs because of it. We just didn’t get it done today.”

Counsell knows bullpen struggles are part of a long season, but the focus is on fixing it right away.

“Every season throws stuff at you,” Counsell said. “And you’ve just got to roll with it and you’ve got to be ready for it and you’ve got to adjust to it. That will continue to happen. And that’s how it’s going to be.”

Chicago did acquire right-handed reliever Jayden Murray from the Astros in exchange for Minor League first baseman Cameron Sisneros.

Chicago Looking to Trade for More Pitching

The Cubs have started to play better baseball as of late and should be buyers ahead of the deadline.

One of the biggest needs for the Cubs is starting pitching, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“The Cubs have made it clear to opposing front offices that trading for starting pitching is their top priority and they’ve been making those calls and texts for weeks,” Bowden wrote. “They have a strong enough roster at both the major- and minor-leagues levels to make another significant trade between now and the deadline similar to their offseason deal for Edward Cabrera. If only their rotation could have stayed healthy.”

If Chicago can get better starting pitching, it should help them reach the playoffs.

The Cubs are 40-37.