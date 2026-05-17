Chicago Cubs Free Agent Signing Has Been A Massive Failure

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs finished their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Cubs lost by a score of 9-8.

Phil Maton went 0.2 innings, allowing two hits and three earned runs.

Maton signed with the Cubs over the offseason.

He has had a very poor start to his stint with the franchise, going 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA in 14 games.

Social Media Reacts To Maton’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Maton:

Jesse Rogers: “Phil Maton has really struggled with the Cubs after signing a free agent deal during the winter. His ERA is now 9.49 after that home run.”

@TheWrigleyWire: “Phil Maton has now allowed 13 earned runs in 12.1 innings of work this season. His 9.49 ERA is 3rd worst in MLB among pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched.”

@BCB_Sara: “So…Phil Maton was supposed to be a good part of the good bullpen and that’s a big problem.”

@crawlyscubs: “Makes it even worse. Two years 14.5 million they spent on Phil Maton. He isn’t getting cut or traded, so enjoy having him on the #Cubs team”

@Richard75432: “Release or Demote Phil Maton to mop up duty once the pitching staff is healthy. He came into this game with a 7.71 ERA and is now up to a 9.49 ERA. #Cubs must stop using him in close games. He’s flopped too much in high leverage. I’ve seen enough of this choke artist.”

Maton’s MLB Career

Maton was picked in the 20th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets and Texas Rangers over ten seasons.

Over 491 career games, Maton has gone 23-21 with a 4.07 ERA.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the first-place team in the National League Central with a 29-18 record in 47 games.

They are 11-13 in 24 games on the road.

On Monday night, the Cubs will return to Wrigley Field for a series with the Milwaukee Brewers.