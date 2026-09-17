Hi, Subscriber

3-Year Chicago Cubs Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 27: Relief pitcher Rob Zastryzny #29 of the Chicago Cubs throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of the baseball game at Dodger Stadium August 27, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs will get the day off.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 8-4 on Wednesday night.

3-Year Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team

GettyRob Zastryzny #58 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the fifth inning during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 21, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Cubs pitcher had been designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com wrote: “LHP Rob Zastryzny completed his rehab assignment and was designated for assignment by the Brewers.”

Zastryzny has not pitched in a game this year.

He has been with the Brewers since 2024.

Looking At Zastryzny’s Career

GettyRob Zastryzny #29 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the 6th inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on October 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Zastryzny was picked in the 2nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft (by the Cubs).

He spent part of three seasons (at the MLB level) with the franchise.

In that span, Zastryzny went 2-0 with a 4.41 ERA in 18 games (one start).

GettyRob Zastryzny #58 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at American Family Field on May 19, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Following the Cubs, Zastryzny had stints with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates (before Milwaukee).

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims the 34-year-old.

Social Media Reacts

GettyRob Zastryzny #29 of the Chicago Cubs tosses a ball to fans before the Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on October 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@BrewerNation: “At least he should be healthy then, which is a positive for him after all this time.”

@suitedconnect: “I assume this is a courtesy to RZ. Certainly not gonna use him on the 26 man. If healthy, let others take a look if they wish.”

@BBaranowski: “How soon until he ends up in the Cubs bullpen”

Cubs And Brewers Right Now

GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after delivering a solo-home run off of Jr. Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with an 85-68 record in 153 games.

Meanwhile, the Brewers are one spot ahead of the Cubs with a 95-57 record in 152 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

3-Year Chicago Cubs Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x