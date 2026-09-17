3-Year Chicago Cubs Player Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs will get the day off.

They are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 8-4 on Wednesday night.

3-Year Cubs Player Cut By Current MLB Team

Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Cubs pitcher had been designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com wrote: “LHP Rob Zastryzny completed his rehab assignment and was designated for assignment by the Brewers.”

Zastryzny has not pitched in a game this year.

He has been with the Brewers since 2024.

Looking At Zastryzny’s Career

Zastryzny was picked in the 2nd round of the 2013 MLB Draft (by the Cubs).

He spent part of three seasons (at the MLB level) with the franchise.

In that span, Zastryzny went 2-0 with a 4.41 ERA in 18 games (one start).

Following the Cubs, Zastryzny had stints with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates (before Milwaukee).

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims the 34-year-old.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@BrewerNation: “At least he should be healthy then, which is a positive for him after all this time.”

@suitedconnect: “I assume this is a courtesy to RZ. Certainly not gonna use him on the 26 man. If healthy, let others take a look if they wish.”

@BBaranowski: “How soon until he ends up in the Cubs bullpen”

Cubs And Brewers Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with an 85-68 record in 153 games.

Meanwhile, the Brewers are one spot ahead of the Cubs with a 95-57 record in 152 games.