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Chicago Cubs Announce Surprising Dansby Swanson Decision Before Padres Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 06: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

They are looking to go for the sweep after taking each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 9-7.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 8th) had three hits (with two home runs and three RBIs).

Cubs Announce Surprising Dansby Swanson Decision

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs is tagged out at home by Freddy Fermin #54 of the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning at Wrigley Field on June 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Wednesday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 7/1 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto DH M. Amaya C D. Swanson SS C. Rea SP”

Despite his huge day on Tuesday, Swanson has been moved back to the 9th spot in the order.

The 2021 World Series Champion comes into the day batting .203 with 56 hits, 13 home runs, 49 RBIs, 51 runs and 10 stolen bases in 82 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season.

Social Media Reacts To Swanson’s Play

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after fielding a ball during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 25, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Swanson recently:

@Cubs_Daily1: “Dansby Swanson tonight: 2nd: 103.9 mph solo homer 3rd: 103.8 mph line out 5th: 103.5 mph 2-run homer 103 is the magic number”

Just Baseball: “Dansby Swanson in his last 12 games: 15-46 (.326 AVG) 6 HR 21 RBI .826 SLG 1.186 OPS The Cubs’ shortstop is on a tear”

Brendan Miller: “Dansby Swanson now has 13 home runs this season. He’s on pace to match a career high of 27 (2021).”

Jesse Rogers: “Cubs playing HR Derby tonight. Dansby Swanson has two. Bregman has gone deep. Michael Busch as well. 12th multi homer game for Swanson in his career. Second in last 7 days”

Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs come into the day as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 48-38 record in 86 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 25-17 in 42 games at home).

Following the Padres, the Cubs will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Surprising Dansby Swanson Decision Before Padres Game

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