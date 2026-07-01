Chicago Cubs Announce Surprising Dansby Swanson Decision Before Padres Game

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

They are looking to go for the sweep after taking each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Cubs won by a score of 9-7.

Dansby Swanson (who batted 8th) had three hits (with two home runs and three RBIs).

Cubs Announce Surprising Dansby Swanson Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 7/1 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B M. Conforto DH M. Amaya C D. Swanson SS C. Rea SP”

Despite his huge day on Tuesday, Swanson has been moved back to the 9th spot in the order.

The 2021 World Series Champion comes into the day batting .203 with 56 hits, 13 home runs, 49 RBIs, 51 runs and 10 stolen bases in 82 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth MLB season.

Social Media Reacts To Swanson’s Play

Here’s what people were saying about Swanson recently:

@Cubs_Daily1: “Dansby Swanson tonight: 2nd: 103.9 mph solo homer 3rd: 103.8 mph line out 5th: 103.5 mph 2-run homer 103 is the magic number”

Just Baseball: “Dansby Swanson in his last 12 games: 15-46 (.326 AVG) 6 HR 21 RBI .826 SLG 1.186 OPS The Cubs’ shortstop is on a tear”

Brendan Miller: “Dansby Swanson now has 13 home runs this season. He’s on pace to match a career high of 27 (2021).”

Jesse Rogers: “Cubs playing HR Derby tonight. Dansby Swanson has two. Bregman has gone deep. Michael Busch as well. 12th multi homer game for Swanson in his career. Second in last 7 days”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into the day as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 48-38 record in 86 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 25-17 in 42 games at home).

Following the Padres, the Cubs will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.