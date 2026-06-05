Chicago Cubs Make Seiya Suzuki Decision Before Giants Series Opener

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants (at Wrigley Field).

They are coming off a 7-6 win over the Athletics (on Thursday).

Seiya Suzuki had one hit (off the bench).

Chicago Cubs Make Seiya Suzuki Decision

For Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/5 N. Hoerner 2B P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF C. Kelly DH M. Busch 1B M. Amaya C D. Swanson SS E. Cabrera SP”

Suzuki is back in the lineup (and hitting 4th) for Friday’s series opener.

The 31-year-old is currently batting .243 with 44 hits, eight home runs, 20 RBI’s and 27 runs in 49 games this season.

Suzuki is in his fifth MLB season (all with the Cubs).

He is coming off a year where he batted .245 with 32 home runs and 103 RBI’s.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@iEnjoyChiSports: “We win one game and we go straight back to the lineup that hasn’t worked”

@CookedByJaguar: “no kevin even though a lefty is pitching do the cubs even care about me”

@BarriosBra13763: “All of these fans complaining about the lineup not realizing that they are facing Robbie Ray, a left handed pitcher today. Counsel is not going to roll out the same lineup as last night, a lefty heavy one, against a left handed pitcher. It’s not rocket science folks.”

Cubs Right Now