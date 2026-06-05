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Chicago Cubs Make Seiya Suzuki Decision Before Giants Series Opener

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PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 28: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs walks off the field after striking out in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 28, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants (at Wrigley Field).

They are coming off a 7-6 win over the Athletics (on Thursday).

Seiya Suzuki had one hit (off the bench).

Chicago Cubs Make Seiya Suzuki Decision

GettySeiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs hits a single in the ninth inning against the Athletics at Wrigley Field on June 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/5 N. Hoerner 2B P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF C. Kelly DH M. Busch 1B M. Amaya C D. Swanson SS E. Cabrera SP”

Suzuki is back in the lineup (and hitting 4th) for Friday’s series opener.

The 31-year-old is currently batting .243 with 44 hits, eight home runs, 20 RBI’s and 27 runs in 49 games this season.

GettySeiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 28, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Suzuki is in his fifth MLB season (all with the Cubs).

He is coming off a year where he batted .245 with 32 home runs and 103 RBI’s.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 13: Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking at a pitch in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@iEnjoyChiSports: “We win one game and we go straight back to the lineup that hasn’t worked”

@CookedByJaguar: “no kevin even though a lefty is pitching do the cubs even care about me”

@BarriosBra13763: “All of these fans complaining about the lineup not realizing that they are facing Robbie Ray, a left handed pitcher today. Counsel is not going to roll out the same lineup as last night, a lefty heavy one, against a left handed pitcher. It’s not rocket science folks.”

Cubs Right Now

GettySeiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to striking out during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Wrigley Field on June 2, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Make Seiya Suzuki Decision Before Giants Series Opener

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