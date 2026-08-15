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Chicago Cubs Announced Sudden Dansby Swanson Change During Cardinals Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 31: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will play the second game of their series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 3-0 win on Friday.

Dansby Swanson finished with one hit, one strikeout, one run and one stolen base.

Chicago Cubs Announced Sudden Dansby Swanson Change

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs hits a single during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Saturday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 8/15 P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner SS P. Ramírez 2B M. Conforto DH M. Amaya C M. Boyd SP”

Swanson has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 118 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth year playing for the Cubs.

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after fielding a ball during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 25, 2026 in New York City.

Before the Cubs, Swanson had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Atlanta Brave.s

They won the 2021 World Series over the Houston Astros.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyCraig Counsell #11 manager of the Chicago Cubs talks with members of the media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Zachh_17: “Need PCA to lock in today”

@mattmervis: “NO DANSBY YES”

GettyDansby Swanson #7 and Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs look on as they exit the field at the end of the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@ApplesForTheWin: “No day off for PCA”

@genericcubfan: “Lineup has been dead for too long… It’s time.”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 and Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 72-51 record in 123 games.

After two more games with the Cardinals, the Cubs will remain at Wrigley Field to host Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Sudden Dansby Swanson Change During Cardinals Series

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