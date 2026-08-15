Chicago Cubs Announced Sudden Dansby Swanson Change During Cardinals Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will play the second game of their series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 3-0 win on Friday.

Dansby Swanson finished with one hit, one strikeout, one run and one stolen base.

Chicago Cubs Announced Sudden Dansby Swanson Change

For Saturday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 8/15 P. Crow-Armstrong CF S. Suzuki RF M. Busch 1B A. Bregman 3B I. Happ LF N. Hoerner SS P. Ramírez 2B M. Conforto DH M. Amaya C M. Boyd SP”

Swanson has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 118 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth year playing for the Cubs.

Before the Cubs, Swanson had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Atlanta Brave.s

They won the 2021 World Series over the Houston Astros.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Zachh_17: “Need PCA to lock in today”

@mattmervis: “NO DANSBY YES”

@ApplesForTheWin: “No day off for PCA”

@genericcubfan: “Lineup has been dead for too long… It’s time.”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 72-51 record in 123 games.

After two more games with the Cardinals, the Cubs will remain at Wrigley Field to host Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.