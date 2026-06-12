Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Giants Series

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in California.

The Cubs are coming off a 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Dansby Swanson finished with one walk, two strikeouts, one run and one stolen base.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

For Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/12 Crow-Armstrong CF Bregman 3B Busch 1B Happ LF Suzuki RF Hoerner 2B Ballesteros DH Kelly C Swanson SS Assad SP”

Swanson remains at the 9th spot in the order.

The 2021 World Series Champion has struggled this year, and was recently benched for two games.

He comes into the night batting .178 with 38 hits, seven home runs, 28 RBI’s, 37 runs and six stolen bases in 65 games.

Swanson was the first pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves before signing a massive contract with Chicago.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

@ImTheBreed: “First AB guesses: PCA walk, Bregman flyout, Busch single, Happ groundout, Suzuki single, Nico flyout, Ballesteros lineout, Kelly strikeout swinging, Swanson walk”

@ChiFanJustin: “2-9 could all be the 9 hitter on this team”

@MJTheTrueGoat: “Why are the names “Happ” and “Suzuki” still next to each other in a game lineup?”

@novembrejb: “FIND A WAY TO BEAT AND WIN AGAINST THE GIANTS TONIGHT CUBS”

Cubs Right Now