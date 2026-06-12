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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Giants Series

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 10: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs walks in the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in California.

The Cubs are coming off a 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Dansby Swanson finished with one walk, two strikeouts, one run and one stolen base.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

GettyShortstop Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs throws to first base for an out after fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 10, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

For Friday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cubs 6/12 Crow-Armstrong CF Bregman 3B Busch 1B Happ LF Suzuki RF Hoerner 2B Ballesteros DH Kelly C Swanson SS Assad SP”

Swanson remains at the 9th spot in the order.

The 2021 World Series Champion has struggled this year, and was recently benched for two games.

He comes into the night batting .178 with 38 hits, seven home runs, 28 RBI’s, 37 runs and six stolen bases in 65 games.

GettyShortstop Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs applies the tag to catch Troy Johnston #20 of the Colorado Rockies trying to advance in the fourth inning at Coors Field on June 11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Swanson was the first pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves before signing a massive contract with Chicago.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

@ImTheBreed: “First AB guesses: PCA walk, Bregman flyout, Busch single, Happ groundout, Suzuki single, Nico flyout, Ballesteros lineout, Kelly strikeout swinging, Swanson walk”

@ChiFanJustin: “2-9 could all be the 9 hitter on this team”

@MJTheTrueGoat: “Why are the names “Happ” and “Suzuki” still next to each other in a game lineup?”

@novembrejb: “FIND A WAY TO BEAT AND WIN AGAINST THE GIANTS TONIGHT CUBS”

Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Giants Series

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