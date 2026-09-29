Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Padres Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 22: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres will open up their playoff series in California.

The Cubs finished up the regular season on Sunday when they beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 6-2.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after fielding a ball during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 25, 2026 in New York City.

For Tuesday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 9/29 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman DH M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B P. Ramírez 3B C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS M. Boyd SP”

Dansby Swanson will open up the series hitting 9th in the order.

The 2021 World Series Champion is in the middle of his fourth with the Cubs.

He finished the regular season batting .213 with 91 hits, 19 home runs, 69 RBIs, 82 runs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games.

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field on April 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Swanson was the top pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

The two-time All-Star will turn 33 in February.

Social Media Reacts To Game 1 Lineup

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Conwil27: “I LOVE putting Bregman right behind Pete. Huge one-two punch at the top.”

@TheWrigleyWire: “Pedro Ramírez played zero games above Double-A before this season. Tonight, he’s starting a playoff game for the Cubs. He’s been such a huge piece at just 22 years old in his rookie season.”

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field on August 26, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Padres Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x