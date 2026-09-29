Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision Before Padres Series

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres will open up their playoff series in California.

The Cubs finished up the regular season on Sunday when they beat the Boston Red Sox by a score of 6-2.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 9/29 P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman DH M. Busch 1B S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF N. Hoerner 2B P. Ramírez 3B C. Kelly C D. Swanson SS M. Boyd SP”

Dansby Swanson will open up the series hitting 9th in the order.

The 2021 World Series Champion is in the middle of his fourth with the Cubs.

He finished the regular season batting .213 with 91 hits, 19 home runs, 69 RBIs, 82 runs and 17 stolen bases in 126 games.

Swanson was the top pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

The two-time All-Star will turn 33 in February.

Social Media Reacts To Game 1 Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@Conwil27: “I LOVE putting Bregman right behind Pete. Huge one-two punch at the top.”

@TheWrigleyWire: “Pedro Ramírez played zero games above Double-A before this season. Tonight, he’s starting a playoff game for the Cubs. He’s been such a huge piece at just 22 years old in his rookie season.”