Chicago Cubs Star Dansby Swanson Makes Heartfelt Post After Career News

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

They are coming off a 10-2 win on Tuesday.

Dansby Swanson finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

Swanson Makes Heartfelt Post After Career News

Earlier this week, Swanson hit a major career milestone.

He now has 10 years of MLB service time.

Following the news, Swanson made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “10 years. Wow. So much has happened during this time it’s hard to sum up with words on a post. God has been incredibly faithful and has blessed me with so much. I’m so thankful for my wife, family, friends, coaches, and teammates that have supported me for all these years. I’ve gone from a young rookie trying to find his way, to now inspiring the next generation of players. From falling in love with my wife, to now having our own family and beautiful baby girl. From winning a World Series with my hometown team, to now aspiring for another with the team I grew up watching with my grandfather. Days like today are amazing reminders that gratitude, hard work, and being committed to being who God made you to be is what matters most. I love y’all!”

Looking At Swanson

Swanson was the first pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2021, Swanson helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

The 32-year-old signed with the Cubs before the 2023 season.

He is a two-time MLB All-Star.

Cubs Right Now