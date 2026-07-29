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Chicago Cubs Star Dansby Swanson Makes Heartfelt Post After Career News

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 22: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

They are coming off a 10-2 win on Tuesday.

Dansby Swanson finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

Swanson Makes Heartfelt Post After Career News

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs scores on the game-winning single hit by Michael Busch #29 (not pictured) in the tenth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Earlier this week, Swanson hit a major career milestone.

He now has 10 years of MLB service time.

Following the news, Swanson made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “10 years. Wow. So much has happened during this time it’s hard to sum up with words on a post. God has been incredibly faithful and has blessed me with so much. I’m so thankful for my wife, family, friends, coaches, and teammates that have supported me for all these years. I’ve gone from a young rookie trying to find his way, to now inspiring the next generation of players. From falling in love with my wife, to now having our own family and beautiful baby girl. From winning a World Series with my hometown team, to now aspiring for another with the team I grew up watching with my grandfather. Days like today are amazing reminders that gratitude, hard work, and being committed to being who God made you to be is what matters most. I love y’all!”

Looking At Swanson

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Swanson was the first pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2021, Swanson helped the Braves win the World Series title over the Houston Astros.

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves and Mallory Pugh celebrate after the Braves 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas. 

The 32-year-old signed with the Cubs before the 2023 season.

He is a two-time MLB All-Star.

Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 and Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs look on as they exit the field at the end of the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Star Dansby Swanson Makes Heartfelt Post After Career News

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