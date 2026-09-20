Chicago Cubs Star Dansby Swanson Makes Heartfelt Statement After Reds Game

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs continued their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They won by a score of 5-2.

Dansby Swanson finished with two hits, including one home run.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote: “Who needs rehab games? Dansby Swanson, in his second game back, goes deep to LF for his 19th homer of the year, extending the Cubs’ lead to 5-2 over the Reds in the 9th.”

Cubs Star Swanson Makes Heartfelt Statement

After the game, Swanson spoke to Elise Menaker of Marquee Sports Network.

Menaker: “Can you tell me you’re feeling better without telling me you’re feeling better? An insurance run with one swing there in the ninth. What has it been like since you’ve come back?”

Swanson: “I said this is a little bit of uncharted territory for me. I’m just extremely blessed to be able to be out here. I’m just so thankful for all the support that this team has given me to be able to get back on the field. And just grateful for the guys for holding it down while I was gone. And it’s good to be able to win tonight.”

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Looking At Swanson

Swanson is in the middle of his 4th season playing for the Cubs.

The 2021 World Series Champion recently returned from the injured list.

He is batting .220 with 90 hits, 19 home runs, 67 RBIs, 81 runs and 17 stolen bases in 121 games.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 86-69 record in 155 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 5-5 (and they are 41-36 in 77 games on the road).

After the Reds, they will return home to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.