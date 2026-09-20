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Chicago Cubs Star Dansby Swanson Makes Heartfelt Statement After Reds Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 22: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs continued their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They won by a score of 5-2.

Dansby Swanson finished with two hits, including one home run.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote: “Who needs rehab games? Dansby Swanson, in his second game back, goes deep to LF for his 19th homer of the year, extending the Cubs’ lead to 5-2 over the Reds in the 9th.”

Cubs Star Swanson Makes Heartfelt Statement

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 19, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

After the game, Swanson spoke to Elise Menaker of Marquee Sports Network.

Menaker: “Can you tell me you’re feeling better without telling me you’re feeling better? An insurance run with one swing there in the ninth. What has it been like since you’ve come back?”

Swanson: “I said this is a little bit of uncharted territory for me. I’m just extremely blessed to be able to be out here. I’m just so thankful for all the support that this team has given me to be able to get back on the field. And just grateful for the guys for holding it down while I was gone. And it’s good to be able to win tonight.”

Looking At Swanson

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 19, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Swanson is in the middle of his 4th season playing for the Cubs.

The 2021 World Series Champion recently returned from the injured list.

He is batting .220 with 90 hits, 19 home runs, 67 RBIs, 81 runs and 17 stolen bases in 121 games.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyNico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs high fives Pete Crow-Armstrong as Dansby Swanson follows after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 19, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They come into Sunday as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 86-69 record in 155 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 5-5 (and they are 41-36 in 77 games on the road).

After the Reds, they will return home to host the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Star Dansby Swanson Makes Heartfelt Statement After Reds Game

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