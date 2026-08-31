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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News Before Brewers Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 22: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 7-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs will remain without Dansby Swanson, as the former Vanderbilt star has been out since August 16 due to injury.

Ahead of Monday’s series, they announced the latest update on Swanson.

MLB.com wrote (on August 29): “Resumed defensive work on Aug. 28 at Wrigley Field. On target to resume light swinging next week. MRI on Aug. 17 showed an oblique strain, likely requiring at least four weeks to return.”

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Before the injury, Swanson had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

Prior to Chicago, the 32-year-old had spent seven years with the Atlanta Braves.

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game Four of the World Series at Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Swanson has made two MLB All-Star Games.

He also helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyCarson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cubs come into Monday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 77-60 record in 137 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 39-29 in 58 games at home).

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

GettyJacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at American Family Field on August 21, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On the other side of the series, the Brewers are the top team in the division with an 85-52 record in 137 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 38-27 in 65 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News Before Brewers Series

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