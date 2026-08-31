Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News Before Brewers Series

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 7-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News

The Cubs will remain without Dansby Swanson, as the former Vanderbilt star has been out since August 16 due to injury.

Ahead of Monday’s series, they announced the latest update on Swanson.

MLB.com wrote (on August 29): “Resumed defensive work on Aug. 28 at Wrigley Field. On target to resume light swinging next week. MRI on Aug. 17 showed an oblique strain, likely requiring at least four weeks to return.”

Before the injury, Swanson had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

Prior to Chicago, the 32-year-old had spent seven years with the Atlanta Braves.

Swanson has made two MLB All-Star Games.

He also helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Monday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 77-60 record in 137 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 39-29 in 58 games at home).

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

On the other side of the series, the Brewers are the top team in the division with an 85-52 record in 137 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 38-27 in 65 games on the road).