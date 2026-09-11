Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News Before Pirates Series

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a series where they got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers (in Wisconsin).

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News

The Cubs continue to play without Dansby Swanson.

He has been out since August 16 with an injury.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Cubs announced the latest update on Swanson.

Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM wrote: “Cubs are saying SS Dansby Swanson will head to Iowa next week to complete rehab from his oblique strain.”

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic added: “The Cubs are planning to activate Dansby Swanson (oblique) for next weekend’s series in Cincinnati, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said today at Wrigley Field, after the Gold Glove shortstop completes a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.”

Looking At Swanson

Swanson is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

The 2021 World Series Champion is currently batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games this year.

Before Chicago, Swanson spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with an 81-66 record in 147 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games (and are 41-31 in 72 games at home).

Following three games with the Pirates, the Cubs will remain at home to host Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 74-73 record in 147 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.

On the road, the Pirates have gone 36-39 in the 75 games they have played away from PNC Park.