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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News Before Pirates Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 04: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media during a press conference prior to Game One of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a series where they got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers (in Wisconsin).

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on June 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs continue to play without Dansby Swanson.

He has been out since August 16 with an injury.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Cubs announced the latest update on Swanson.

Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM wrote: “Cubs are saying SS Dansby Swanson will head to Iowa next week to complete rehab from his oblique strain.”

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic added: “The Cubs are planning to activate Dansby Swanson (oblique) for next weekend’s series in Cincinnati, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said today at Wrigley Field, after the Gold Glove shortstop completes a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa.”

Looking At Swanson

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Swanson is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

The 2021 World Series Champion is currently batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games this year.

Before Chicago, Swanson spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 23, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with an 81-66 record in 147 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games (and are 41-31 in 72 games at home).

Following three games with the Pirates, the Cubs will remain at home to host Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

GettyMason Montgomery #46 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with Rafael Flores Jr. #43 after their win against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Pirates are the third-place team in the National League Central with a 74-73 record in 147 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games.

On the road, the Pirates have gone 36-39 in the 75 games they have played away from PNC Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson News Before Pirates Series

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