Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update After 2 Straight Losses

On Thursday night, the Chicago Cubs will finish their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

After winning the first game, the Cubs have lost each of the last two.

They most recently dropped Wednesday’s game by a score of 9-5.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote: “The Cubs score 5 runs off Jacob Misiorowski, the most he’s allowed this season, but they lose 9-5 to the Brewers.”

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Cubs announced the latest update on Dansby Swanson.

He has been out since August 16 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 3): “Has advanced to swinging a bat daily, while also going through defensive work and agility/running drills. Still likely two weeks away from a potential return, per club.”

Swanson is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

The two-time MLB All-Star had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

Before signing with Chicago, Swanson had spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

He helped lead them to the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on December 21, 2022): “Dansby Swanson, Cubs $177,000,000/7 Signing Bonus – $7,000,000 $13,000,000 – 2023 $25,000,000 – 2024 $27,000,000 – 2025 $27,000,000 – 2026 $27,000,000 – 2027 $26,000,000 – 2028 $25,000,000 – 2029 Full No Trade”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs have had a very strong 2026 season.

They come into Thursday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 78-62 record in 140 games.

After one more game with the Brewers, the Cubs will head on the road for a series with Otto López and the Miami Marlins on Friday night at loanDepot Park in Florida.

Currently, they are 9.0 games back of the Brewers for first in the division.