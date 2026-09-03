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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update After 2 Straight Losses

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 01: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field on April 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Chicago Cubs will finish their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

After winning the first game, the Cubs have lost each of the last two.

They most recently dropped Wednesday’s game by a score of 9-5.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote: “The Cubs score 5 runs off Jacob Misiorowski, the most he’s allowed this season, but they lose 9-5 to the Brewers.”

Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs leaves the game during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Cubs announced the latest update on Dansby Swanson.

He has been out since August 16 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on September 3): “Has advanced to swinging a bat daily, while also going through defensive work and agility/running drills. Still likely two weeks away from a potential return, per club.”

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Swanson is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

The two-time MLB All-Star had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

GettyDansby Swanson #7 and Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs look on as they exit the field at the end of the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Before signing with Chicago, Swanson had spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

He helped lead them to the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on December 21, 2022): “Dansby Swanson, Cubs $177,000,000/7 Signing Bonus – $7,000,000 $13,000,000 – 2023 $25,000,000 – 2024 $27,000,000 – 2025 $27,000,000 – 2026 $27,000,000 – 2027 $26,000,000 – 2028 $25,000,000 – 2029 Full No Trade”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts while making a pitching change against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs have had a very strong 2026 season.

They come into Thursday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 78-62 record in 140 games.

After one more game with the Brewers, the Cubs will head on the road for a series with Otto López and the Miami Marlins on Friday night at loanDepot Park in Florida.

Currently, they are 9.0 games back of the Brewers for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announce Dansby Swanson Update After 2 Straight Losses

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