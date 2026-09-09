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Notable Dansby Swanson Update Emerges Before Chicago Cubs Game

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 23, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The Cubs have lost each of the first two games in the series.

They will look to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote (on Tuesday): “Cubs lose to the Brewers, 4-3, in 10 innings after being an out away from winning the game.”

Notable Swanson Update Emerges Before Cubs Game

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Dansby Swanson was seen taking batting practice.

Marquee Sports Network wrote: “Dansby Swanson took batting practice this afternoon at American Family Field 👏”

Swanson last played in a game on August 16.

He is batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

MLB.com wrote (on September 8): “Could begin hitting off high-velocity machine by weekend, with return to rehab games by Sept. 14-16, per manager Craig Counsell.”

Social Media Reacts To Swanson Taking BP

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying in response to the video of Swanson taking batting practice:

@_kenzchi: “come back soon please🥹🥹🥹”

@jt_gamiing: “Need you back big dog”

@soft_guitar60: “Go, Dansby! Hope he’ll be back soon.”

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@middleinfield: “aw okay ❤️ good for him”

@spolen23: “Dansby taking BP. Good.”

@crudfish44: “Yes, the bat of Dansby Swanson will save us.”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after stealing second base against Cooper Pratt #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field on September 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with an 81-65 record in 146 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

GettyLuis Lara #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates his walk-off single with teammates against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning at American Family Field on September 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. 

The Brewers are the top team in the National League Central with a 90-56 record in 146 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Notable Dansby Swanson Update Emerges Before Chicago Cubs Game

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