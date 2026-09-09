Notable Dansby Swanson Update Emerges Before Chicago Cubs Game

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

The Cubs have lost each of the first two games in the series.

They will look to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote (on Tuesday): “Cubs lose to the Brewers, 4-3, in 10 innings after being an out away from winning the game.”

Notable Swanson Update Emerges Before Cubs Game

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Dansby Swanson was seen taking batting practice.

Marquee Sports Network wrote: “Dansby Swanson took batting practice this afternoon at American Family Field 👏”

Swanson last played in a game on August 16.

He is batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

MLB.com wrote (on September 8): “Could begin hitting off high-velocity machine by weekend, with return to rehab games by Sept. 14-16, per manager Craig Counsell.”

Social Media Reacts To Swanson Taking BP

Here’s what people were saying in response to the video of Swanson taking batting practice:

@_kenzchi: “come back soon please🥹🥹🥹”

@jt_gamiing: “Need you back big dog”

@soft_guitar60: “Go, Dansby! Hope he’ll be back soon.”

@middleinfield: “aw okay ❤️ good for him”

@spolen23: “Dansby taking BP. Good.”

@crudfish44: “Yes, the bat of Dansby Swanson will save us.”

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with an 81-65 record in 146 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are the top team in the National League Central with a 90-56 record in 146 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.