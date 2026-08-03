TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire LHP Braxton Garrett From Marlins in Major Deal

The Chicago Cubs have acquired left-handed starting pitcher Braxton Garrett from the Miami Marlins, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan wrote on X: “The Chicago Cubs are acquiring left-hander Braxton Garrett in a trade with the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN.”

MLB Trade: Chicago Cubs Acquire LHP Braxton Garrett From Miami Marlins in Major Deal

Garrett, 28, is under team control through the 2028 season.

Garrett has spent most of this season in Triple-A. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.

Garrett had a solid 2022 season, posting a 3.58 ERA in 17 starts, then followed with a strong 2023 season, recording a 3.66 ERA in 31 appearances (30 starts).

Unfortunately, Garrett had to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2024, which kept him sidelined for most of the 2024 season and all of 2025. He has made just two MLB starts this season.

Garrett relies on five pitches: a low-9s sinker (28.7%), low-90s four-seamer (21.7%), mid-80s sweeper (20.2%), high-80s slider (16.3%) and mid-80s changeup (13.2%).

More to come.