TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire LHP Braxton Garrett From Marlins in Major Deal

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 17: Braxton Garrett #29 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on June 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Passan wrote on X: “The Chicago Cubs are acquiring left-hander Braxton Garrett in a trade with the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN.”
MLB Trade: Chicago Cubs Acquire LHP Braxton Garrett From Miami Marlins in Major Deal
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 29: Braxton Garrett #29 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park on May 29, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Garrett, 28, is under team control through the 2028 season.
Garrett has spent most of this season in Triple-A. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 24: Starting pitcher Braxton Garrett #29 of the Miami Marlins throws a warm-up pitch during the ninth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 24, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Garrett had a solid 2022 season, posting a 3.58 ERA in 17 starts, then followed with a strong 2023 season, recording a 3.66 ERA in 31 appearances (30 starts).
Unfortunately, Garrett had to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2024, which kept him sidelined for most of the 2024 season and all of 2025. He has made just two MLB starts this season.
Garrett relies on five pitches: a low-9s sinker (28.7%), low-90s four-seamer (21.7%), mid-80s sweeper (20.2%), high-80s slider (16.3%) and mid-80s changeup (13.2%).
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire LHP Braxton Garrett From Marlins in Major Deal