TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire 14-Year MLB Veteran Starter From Toronto Blue Jays

The Chicago Cubs have acquired 14-year MLB veteran starting pitcher Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Via Ken Rosenthal on X: “BREAKING: The Cubs are acquiring RHP Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays, sources tell me and @MitchBannon”
Via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on X: “Told the return is OF Brett Bateman and INF Ty Southisene.”
TRADE: Chicago Cubs acquire RHP Kevin Gausman from Toronto Blue Jays
The Cubs have the starting pitcher they have been searching for. He may not be Tarik Skubal, but Gausman is still a great get for Chicago. He posted an ERA below 4.00 each season from 2020 through 2025.
This year, Gausman, who is in the final season of a five-year contract worth $110 million, has a 4.38 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings across 23 starts. While his ERA isn’t amazing, his 3.51 FIP suggests that he has been unlucky this season.
Looking at Blue Jays’ Return in Kevin Gausman Trade
Bateman, 24, ranked as Chicago’s No. 21 overall prospect before the deal. He’s an outstanding defender with tremendous speed and a solid hit tool, but lacks power.
In 82 games with Triple-A Iowa this season, Bateman, an outfielder, has hit.312/.430/.421 with three home runs, 18 doubles, two triples, 33 RBI and 20 stolen bases.
Southisene, a 21-year-old shortstop, ranked as Chicago’s No. 13 overall prospect before the trade. Like Bateman, he lacks power, but his a solid defender and runner who hits for contact.
Between High-A and Single-A this season, Southisene has hit .306/.425/.372 with no home runs, seven doubles, five triples and 31 stolen bases in 66 games.
Chicago Cubs Right Now
The Cubs own the first National League Wild Card spot with a 63-49 record. They trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 6 1/2 games for first place in the National League Central.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East with a 52-60 record. They are 13 1/2 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the division standings and 4 1/2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire 14-Year MLB Veteran Starter From Toronto Blue Jays