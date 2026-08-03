TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire 14-Year MLB Veteran Starter From Toronto Blue Jays

The Chicago Cubs have acquired 14-year MLB veteran starting pitcher Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Via Ken Rosenthal on X: “BREAKING: The Cubs are acquiring RHP Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays, sources tell me and @MitchBannon”

Via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on X: “Told the return is OF Brett Bateman and INF Ty Southisene.”