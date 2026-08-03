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TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire 14-Year MLB Veteran Starter From Toronto Blue Jays

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Toronto Blue Jays v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 06: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on July 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have acquired 14-year MLB veteran starting pitcher Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Via Ken Rosenthal on X: “BREAKING: The Cubs are acquiring RHP Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays, sources tell me and @MitchBannon”

Via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic on X: “Told the return is OF Brett Bateman and INF Ty Southisene.”

TRADE: Chicago Cubs acquire RHP Kevin Gausman from Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 21: Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 21, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Cubs have the starting pitcher they have been searching for. He may not be Tarik Skubal, but Gausman is still a great get for Chicago. He posted an ERA below 4.00 each season from 2020 through 2025.

This year, Gausman, who is in the final season of a five-year contract worth $110 million, has a 4.38 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings across 23 starts. While his ERA isn’t amazing, his 3.51 FIP suggests that he has been unlucky this season.

Looking at Blue Jays’ Return in Kevin Gausman Trade

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two

GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 05: Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game two against the New York Yankees of the American League or National League Division Series at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Bateman, 24, ranked as Chicago’s No. 21 overall prospect before the deal. He’s an outstanding defender with tremendous speed and a solid hit tool, but lacks power.

In 82 games with Triple-A Iowa this season, Bateman, an outfielder, has hit.312/.430/.421 with three home runs, 18 doubles, two triples, 33 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Chicago Cubs Photo Day

GettyMESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 17: Brett Bateman #92 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2025 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Southisene, a 21-year-old shortstop, ranked as Chicago’s No. 13 overall prospect before the trade. Like Bateman, he lacks power, but his a solid defender and runner who hits for contact.

Between High-A and Single-A this season, Southisene has hit .306/.425/.372 with no home runs, seven doubles, five triples and 31 stolen bases in 66 games.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Chicago Cubs v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JULY 08: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 8, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Cubs own the first National League Wild Card spot with a 63-49 record. They trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 6 1/2 games for first place in the National League Central.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East with a 52-60 record. They are 13 1/2 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the division standings and 4 1/2 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Chicago Cubs Acquire 14-Year MLB Veteran Starter From Toronto Blue Jays

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