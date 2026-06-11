Trade Idea Sees Cubs Dealing $85M Star Hitter to Surprise NL Team in 1-for-1 Swap

The Chicago Cubs are off to a disappointing start this season and could be sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Chicago will have plenty of assets to deal with, and one analyst shared an intriguing trade pitch. FanSided MLB analyst Zachary Rotman shared a trade idea that sees the Cubs dealing outfielder Seiya Suzuki to the Philadelphia Phillies in a one-for-one swap.

Cubs acquire:

Aroon Escobar

Phillies acquire:

Seiya Suzuki

If the Cubs do end up being sellers, Chicago will likely look to trade Suzuki and recoup a prospect to help build up their prospect pool.

Chicago would acquire the 2B/3B in Escobar, who’s the Phillies’ fourth-ranked prospect. The 21-year-old is playing in AA and projects to reach the MLB in 2028, according to MLB Pipeline. Escobar signed in 2022 for $450,000 and is more of a glove-first infielder. In AA, he’s hitting .222 with 4 home runs and 28 RBIs.

In return, the Cubs would give up Suzuki, who’s in the final year of his five-year, $85 million deal, which makes him a likely trade candidate. Suzuki would add a much-needed right-handed bat to the Phillies’ lineup, which is desperate for some more offense. Suzuki is hitting .247 with 9 home runs and 22 RBIs this season.

Analyst Explains Cubs-Phillies Trade Idea

The proposed deal would be intriguing and does make sense for both teams.

Philadelphia looks like a true contender despite its slow start, while the Cubs appear to be on their way to being sellers. Rotman, meanwhile, believes it’s a logical trade as both teams would benefit.

“It’s a simple one-for-one transaction that sends Suzuki to the Phillies in exchange for prospect Aroon Escobar. This deal, while perhaps controversial, would make sense for both sides,” Rotman wrote. “The Philies would be acquiring Suzuki, a right-handed-hitting outfielder they could desperately use. But they would pay a steep price in Aroon Escobar, one of their top prospects. While both fan bases would likely find reason to dislike this trade, there’s reason to believe both teams would be willing to go through with it.”

Escobar would be a nice addition to the Cubs’ prospect pool, even though he has struggled a bit. But for the Phillies, they need to win now, so trading him does make sense.

Chicago in the Midst of a Slump

The Cubs have struggled this season as the bats going cold have been a major problem.

Chicago dropped its series opener to the Colorado Rockies, and manager Craig Counsell knows the team has to get better.

“We have an accountable group. They understand what their job is,” Counsell said. “They know what we haven’t been doing. We can talk about it a lot, but we also understand that we’ve got to go play, play the game and play it well. That’s, ultimately, how you change the story. That’s the only way to change the story.”

Although the Cubs are eight games back of the NL Central, Counsell believes Chicago can go on a run.

“There’s a lot of season in front of us,” Counsell said, “and a lot of good things can be in front of us. That’s still how you have to show up every day. That’s still what I believe.”

The Cubs are 34-33.