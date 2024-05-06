Cubs Possibly ‘working on a deal’ to Acquire a Pitcher from Marlins: Report

The Chicago Cubs completed a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers to earn a share of first place in the National League Central. The Cubs are 21-14 and are looking like they will be buyers rather than sellers at the deadline. While recapping the Cubs series-clinching win on his show, REKAP, ESPN 1000’s David Kaplan shared that the Cubs might be “working on a deal for a reliever,” with the Miami Marlins.

“It’s incumbent on Jed Hoyer to make a move, and go get some bullpen help. And I’m hearing from a little birdie, who’s got his nose to the ground and his ears always listening, the Cubs and Marlins could – could – be working on a deal for a reliever.”

Although the season is still far from over, the Cubs picked up a series win that could prove critical down the line. Additionally, the series made it abundantly clear what areas of the team need to be addressed at the trade deadline.

Kaplan’s report is not concrete evidence of a trade coming. However, he seems to have a source telling him that a deal could be in the works.

The Cubs Need Bullpen Help

The Cubs lost game one of the weekend series, but not because of starting pitching. The Brewers had the luxury of not facing Shōta Imanaga and Justin Steele. However, they failed to scratch a single run across against the Cubs starters.

“Javier Assad is through 6 scoreless. Assuming his day is done, the Brewers went 3 for 25 with runners on base against Cubs starters over 19.1 scoreless innings in the series,” wrote The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg on X.

The Cubs Bullpen gave up all eight runs scored by the Brewers in the series. The Cubs bullpen is tied for the seventh-worst ERA in the majors. The 66 walks allowed are the fourth-most by any bullpen. Kaplan believes the Cubs “should have swept” against the Brewers. The bullpen’s flaws were on full display.

With Steele and Kyle Hendricks returning soon, the Cubs could move Hayden Wesneski or Ben Brown to the bullpen. Steele made a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on May 1. He threw 3 1/3 innings with “no issues,” according to MLB.com.

“Steele is lined up to be activated from the IL and start for the Cubs on May 6 against the Padres, manager Craig Counsell announced on May 3. The lefty has a bullpen session to complete on May 4 ahead of his return to Chicago’s rotation,” wrote MLB.com

Marlins Open for Business

The Marlins have already indicated their intentions when it comes to the trade deadline. With the deadline still a ways away, the Marlins traded two-time All-Star and batting champion Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix indicated the club’s thought process when asked about trading away a proven player for players with the potential to succeed.

“It’s part of the value of the player for the rest of the season when unfortunately our record is what it is and the fact is that we’re unlikely to make the playoffs this year,” said Bendix, according to the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson. “Trading that for future value seems like the right thing for this organization right now.”

“The Marlins are already in sell mode having traded Luis Arraez for prospects. The Cubs have a loaded farm system. Go get their closer,” said Kaplan.

The Marlins closer is Tanner Scott. He has a 2.77 ERA in 13.0 innings pitched. He has converted on four out of five of his save opportunities. With the Marlins’ current state, save opportunities have been rare. He converted on 12 of 16 opportunities in 2023 with a 2.31 ERA.