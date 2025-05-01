Tragedy Strikes as Cubs drop Game Two to Pirates – Game 31 Recap

The Chicago Cubs dropped Game Two of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 4-3. While the game was a tightly contested divisional matchup, the real story was a tragedy suffered by a Pirates fan.

Runs were at a premium in this one as the Cubs’ offense was unable to maintain their recent hot streak. Going up against Pirates starter Carmen Mlodzinski, the Cubs would be shut out for the first four innings of this game.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, would get things rolling right away on Cubs starter Matthew Boyd. In the bottom of the first, KeBryan Hayes would single to right, scoring O’Neil Cruz and extending his hitting streak.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jared Triolo would hit a sacrifice to double Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-0 over Chicago.

A big fifth inning for Chicago

But the Cubs would respond with a big fifth inning. After a single from Dansby Swanson, Jon Berti would walk. Then Ian Happ would send a single into center, scoring Swanson. A wild pitch set the table for Kyle Tucker with two men in scoring position. He would bounce a grounder to the first baseman, but it was deep enough to score Happ. Afterwards, another wild pitch would score Berti to give the Cubs their first lead at 3-2.

After pitching a scoreless fifth, Boyd would end his night. Overall, it was another productive night for the veteran southpaw. He would allow just two earned runs, strike out six batters, and surrender just six hits.

A horrible accident

But in the seventh inning, this game would take a dark turn. After a fielding error by Cubs third baseman Jon Berti, Andrew McCutchen would double to give Pittsburgh the lead back. But during the play, tragedy struck.

As McCutchen was making his way to second base, a fan in the outfield stands fell onto the field. Paramedics and emergency personnel were immediately rushed to the scene, and the game was immediately halted. The fan was taken off in a stretcher and was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital.

While the injuries and condition of the patient are not yet known, it’s safe to say they could use all the love and support from everyone as possible.

In a statement made directly after the game, the Pirates took to their X account to provide a statement from Chairman Bob Nutting.

“We are all deeply saddened and truly heartbroken after the terrible accident that occurred last night. It was one of the most difficult moments many of us have ever experienced,” Nutting said. “We are devastated. Pirates baseball is a community, and our fans are like family. In times like these, we must come together, support one another, and keep him and his loved ones in our prayers.”

After that tragedy, the baseball being played seemed like a secondary thought. While the game would resume about ten minutes later, nothing else of significance would happen.

The Pirates would win 4-3, taking Game Two of the series over the Cubs. The Cubs would fall to 18-13 this season.