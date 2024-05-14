Cubs Trade Infielder for Reunion With ‘Sturdy’ Former 4th-Round Pick

Once upon a time Tyson Miller was a promising Cubs prospect, a 6-foot-5 fourth-round pick in 2016 who could throw hard and counter his speed with a very good slider. But after four years spent toiling in the ranks of the Cubs’ organization—from Rookie League right up through Triple-A—Miller did not impress as a starter and after just two appearances at the big-league level, was waived and picked up by the Rangers.

In the three years since, Miller has been converted to a reliever and bounced through five different MLB organizations, including two stints with the Dodgers. He made 10 relief appearances with three teams last season, and was signed by Seattle to for this year.

But, badly in need of help in the bullpen, the Cubs are welcoming back Miller to firm up a relief corps that has been whacked by injuries and ineffectiveness. The team traded for Miller from the Mariners on Monday, sending out minor-league infielder Jake Slaughter.

Jeff Passan of ESPN posted the news to Twitter/X, writing, “Trade news: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-handed reliever Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners for infielder Jake Slaughter, sources tell ESPN. Miller was recently DFA’d and will join the Cubs in the big leagues. He has been good: 3.09 ERA, 12-to-1 K-to-BB in 11.2 IP.”

Cubs Bullpen in Rough Shape

The Cubs could use a reliever or two who happens to be good. The numbers from the bullpen crew lately have been unsightly. As of Tuesday, the Cubs had the seventh-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball, at 4.61. They had the fourth-worst WHIP, too, at 1.42.

That’s especially unfortunate because the Cubs starters have been so good this season, led by Rookie of the Year favorite Shota Imanaga, the Japanese import who has gone 5-0 with a 0.96 ERA to open the year.

The stunning start of Javier Assad (3-0, 1.70) has been one of the great stories for the first month-and-a-half of the season, as have the way starters like Jameson Taillon and Hayden Wesneski have stepped up in the absence of injured ace Justin Steele, who is just returning to the rotation.

But it’s been the opposite in the pen. Adbert Alzolay has been a tremendous disappointment in the closer’s role, with a 1-4 record and a 4.67 ERA. Alzolay is on the disabled list with a forearm injury. Hector Neris is now the team’s closer.

The rest of the Cubs staff has been riddled with injuries.

Tyson Miller Has Been Throwing Strikes

Perhaps Miller can help. He hasn’t been seen in Cubs circles in a few years now, but the need is obvious, and as Passan noted, Miller was good with Seattle. The sample size was limited but with just one walk and six hits allowed so far this season, Miller has been throwing strikes.

Right now, the Cubs need as many strike-throwers in relief as they can get.

In his most recent Cubs scouting report, Baseball America said of Miller:

“Miller is a big, sturdy righthander who generates lots of natural movement on his pitches. His 90-95 mph fastball features natural cutting action and late ride at the top of the strike zone, and he backs it up with a true cutter in the upper 80s that also plays at the top of the zone. …

“Miller struggled with his control in the majors but was efficient in the minors with above-average control. He avoids barrels and generates soft contact more than swings and misses.”