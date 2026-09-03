Chicago Cubs Announced Update On Shelby Miller During Brewers Series

On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

After winning the first game (on Monday), the Cubs have lost two straight games.

Therefore, they will look to avoid losing the series with a victory on Thursday.

Most recently, the Cubs lost by a score of 9-4 on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs Announced Update On Shelby Miller

During their series with the Brewers, the Cubs announced the latest update on Shelby Miller.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Logged 23 pitches in one inning (two hits, one walk) for Triple-A Iowa on Sept. 1 in his latest Minor League rehab outing. Has a chance to join the Cubs’ bullpen before the end of the season.”

Miller has yet to appear in an MLB game this year.

According to the site, he could return this month.

Looking At Miller

Miller was picked in the 1st round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He has spent 13 seasons at the MLB level with the Arizona Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants (and Cubs).

The 35-year-old appeared in three games for the Cubs during the 2021 season.

Miller made the MLB All-Star Game (with the Braves) during the 2015 season.

Over 302 career games (133 starts), Miller has gone 51-69 with a 4.04 ERA.

Iowa Cubs broadcaster Jason Kempf wrote (on September 1): “Shelby Miller found himself in a bases loaded jam in the seventh and then escaped on one pitch by getting George Valera to chop into a 4-6-3 double play. One outing after that odd removal 15 pitches in, he threw 23 tonight. Fastball again touched 97 mph w/@IowaCubs.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 78-62 record in 140 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 40-31 in 71 games at home).