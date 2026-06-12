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Justin Verlander Trade Chicago Cubs And Detroit Tigers Must Consider

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SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers watches from the dugout as the Tigers take on the San Francisco Giants during Game One of the Major League Baseball World Series at AT&T Park on October 24, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Justin Verlander spent the first 12.5 seasons of his legendary career with the Detroit Tigers.

Following stops with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, the 43-year-old is back in Detroit (after signing as a free agent over the offseason).

That said, he has appeared in just one game (on March 30).

Verlander has made two recent rehab starts in the Minor Leagues, as he recovers from injury.

MLB.com wrote (on June 11): “Will start June 14 at Cleveland barring a setback, manager A.J. Hinch announced. Tossed five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts in a rehab start for Single-A Lakeland on June 9 at Clearwater.”

Verlander Trade Cubs And Tigers Must Consider

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks into the dugout during the sixth inning of the game against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park on May 25, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Tigers have dealt with a lot of injuries this season that has seen them drop to fourth-place in the American League Central with a 29-40 record in 69 games.

If they continue to fall off in the standings, there would be no reason to keep a player at Verlander’s age (who is making $13 million).

At the same time, the Chicago Cubs are a team that has been hit hard by pitching injuries, but is still trying to contend this year.

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

While Verlander is no longer the superstar that he once was, he is still someone that could be trusted in big moments.

In addition, the Cubs have been one of the most volatile teams in the MLB.

Verlander would be an incredible addition to their clubhouse.

What Should The Cubs Offer?

GettyStarter Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the home opener at Chase Field on March 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cubs could offer a lower-level pitching prospect and eat Verlander’s entire remaining salary.

For the Tigers, they’d get salary relief (and send their franchise icon to a big market where he can contend).

In Chicago, they need all the pitching depth they can get, and half a year of Verlander’s salary would be worth the risk.

Cubs Right Now

GettyAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of a game between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on March 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are 35-34 in 69 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

They are just 1.0 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Justin Verlander Trade Chicago Cubs And Detroit Tigers Must Consider

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