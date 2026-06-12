Justin Verlander Trade Chicago Cubs And Detroit Tigers Must Consider

Justin Verlander spent the first 12.5 seasons of his legendary career with the Detroit Tigers.

Following stops with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, the 43-year-old is back in Detroit (after signing as a free agent over the offseason).

That said, he has appeared in just one game (on March 30).

Verlander has made two recent rehab starts in the Minor Leagues, as he recovers from injury.

MLB.com wrote (on June 11): “Will start June 14 at Cleveland barring a setback, manager A.J. Hinch announced. Tossed five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts in a rehab start for Single-A Lakeland on June 9 at Clearwater.”

Verlander Trade Cubs And Tigers Must Consider

The Tigers have dealt with a lot of injuries this season that has seen them drop to fourth-place in the American League Central with a 29-40 record in 69 games.

If they continue to fall off in the standings, there would be no reason to keep a player at Verlander’s age (who is making $13 million).

At the same time, the Chicago Cubs are a team that has been hit hard by pitching injuries, but is still trying to contend this year.

While Verlander is no longer the superstar that he once was, he is still someone that could be trusted in big moments.

In addition, the Cubs have been one of the most volatile teams in the MLB.

Verlander would be an incredible addition to their clubhouse.

What Should The Cubs Offer?

The Cubs could offer a lower-level pitching prospect and eat Verlander’s entire remaining salary.

For the Tigers, they’d get salary relief (and send their franchise icon to a big market where he can contend).

In Chicago, they need all the pitching depth they can get, and half a year of Verlander’s salary would be worth the risk.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are 35-34 in 69 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

They are just 1.0 games out of the final Wild Card spot.