Why Taylor McGregor is Leaving Cubs Broadcasts on Marquee Sports Network

Taylor McGregor has been a constant of Chicago Cubs broadcasts since Marquee Sports Network launched in 2020.

She won’t be with the Cubs beyond this season. She’s leaving the network.

McGregor has served in the sideline reporter role for the Cubs and developed a large and adoring fan following.

If they want to watch her going forward, though, it won’t be with the Cubs.

Why Is Taylor McGregor Leaving Cubs?

McGregor is leaving to go work full-time at ESPN.

For many reporters, that’s the possible pinnacle, to work for the self-proclaimed “Worldwide Leader in Sports.”

That’s the path McGregor has chosen to take.

“Ultimately, it was an opportunity to grow in my career at ESPN and I had to make a tough decision,” McGregor told Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.

It wasn’t a tough hire for ESPN to make. In addition to what McGregor has shown in her time working for the Cubs, she’s also very familiar to that network.

Taylor McGregor to ESPN

McGregor has actually worked partially for ESPN since they hired her in September 2019.

She has worked as a sideline reporter both for college football games and the United Football League.

McGregor also has appeared on ESPN shows, with a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show putting her in front of a large audience.

Before McGregor joined ESPN and Marquee Sports Network, she had most recently worked at AT&T SportsNet in Denver.

Her professional career also included stops at THV-11 in Little Rock, Arkansas, as well as KCWY-TV in Wyoming.

She had a long list of internships as she came up in the industry, including with MLB Network, the SEC Network, FOX Sports Kansas City and ROOT Sports.

McGregor attended the University of Arkansas, where she graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

She grew up in Colorado, where her late father had previously been president of the Colorado Rockies.

McGregor’s dad, Keli, had before that been an All-American tight end at Colorado State who played in the NFL before becoming a sports administrator.

Cubs Broadcasters

The Cubs’ television broadcast is helmed by play-by-play man Jon “Boog” Sciambi.

He’s generally joined by color commentator Jim Deshaies.

They won’t get to work with McGregor in seasons to come, although there’s been no indication yet of further shakeups to this respected broadcast crew.

The Cubs obviously have a long and impressive broadcast history: Ronald Reagan called their games from 1933 through 1936 — yes, that Ronald Reagan. Harry Caray is probably the most famous Cubs broadcaster of more recent vintage.