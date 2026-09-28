CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 01: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs speaks with the media following game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on October 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Boyd has a career ERA of 4.50 with 1,141 strikeouts over 1214 2/3 innings.
He has a 1.66 ERA over 21 2/3 career postseason innings.
How to watch Cubs-Padres
Here is the full schedule for the Cubs-Padres series:
Game 1: Tuesday @ 9:00 p.m.
Game 2: Wednesday @ 9:00 p.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 9:00 p.m.
All of the games will be available to watch on Peacock and NBC Sports Network.
The winner of the series will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced the Game 1 starting pitcher for the NL Wild Card Series vs. the Padres.
Chicago Cubs Announce Wild Card Game 1 Starting Pitcher vs. Padres