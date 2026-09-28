Chicago Cubs Announce Wild Card Game 1 Starting Pitcher vs. Padres

The Chicago Cubs will play the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Series at Pecto Park this week.

Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

On Monday, Cubs manager Craig Counsell officially announced Chicago’s Game 1 starter for the Wild Card Series.

Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell Announces NLWC Series Game 1 Starting Pitcher vs. San Diego Padres

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 24: Matthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)

Counsell announced that left-hander Matthew Boyd will start for the Cubs on Tuesday.

Via The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney on X: Cubs lefty Matthew Boyd will start Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Padres.

Boyd went 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 96 strikeouts over 126 2/3 innings during the regular season.

Who will start for the Padres on Tuesday?

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Michael King #34 of the San Diego Padres speaks to the media during National League Wild Card Series workouts at Petco Park on September 28, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Right-hander Michael King will start for San Diego on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old went 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 159 strikeouts over 185 innings in the regular season.

Looking at Matthew Boyd

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 26: Starter Matthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field on August 26, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Boyd, 35, is in his second season with the Cubs. Last year, he recorded a 3.21 ERA over 179 2/3 regular-season innings.

Boyd made three starts in the playoffs last year. He allowed just three earned runs over 9 2/3 innings in the 2025 postseason.

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 07: Matthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field on September 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Boyd has 12 years of big-league experience.

He has pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and Cubs.

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 13: Matthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Wrigley Field on September 13, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

Boyd has a career ERA of 4.50 with 1,141 strikeouts over 1214 2/3 innings.

He has a 1.66 ERA over 21 2/3 career postseason innings.

How to watch Cubs-Padres

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during National League Wild Card Series workouts at Petco Park on September 28, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Here is the full schedule for the Cubs-Padres series:

Game 1: Tuesday @ 9:00 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday @ 9:00 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 9:00 p.m.

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: A detailed view of signage on the field before National League Wild Card Series workouts by the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park on September 28, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

All of the games will be available to watch on Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

The winner of the series will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series.