Will the Cubs bring back franchise icon Anthony Rizzo?

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a 4x gold glover, a 3x All-Star, a World Series champion, and an icon of Chicago sports. Few athletes have ever been adored the way Anthony Rizzo was by Cubs fans and the people of Chicago. His impact on this city extends beyond his work as a professional baseball player. Rizzo’s charitable contributions have touched the lives of countless individuals. Cubs fans will forever cherish his lovable, goofy personality. The role he played in helping the Cubs break the 108-year World Series curse will never be forgotten, especially considering he caught the last out of the greatest game ever played.

Some Cubs fans would love to see a reunion in Chicago in 2025. The remnants of the 2016 World Series team are gone, with its lone survivor, Kyle Hendricks, departing for the Angels this summer. The 2016 Cubs now live only in memory. Some fans wonder if Anthony Rizzo could help recapture that World Series magic for this version of the Chicago Cubs.

A trade to the Big Apple

The day of his departure, July 29th, 2021 will go down as one of the saddest and most heartbreaking days in Cubs history. Since being traded from the Cubs to the Yankees in 2021 for prospects Alexander Vizcaíno and Kevin Alcántara, it has not been an easy road for Rizzo. His time in Yankee pinstripes was up and down. He was good for the Yankees in the second half of 2021 and 2022. His OPS of .768 and .817 respectively was above average for the Bronx Bombers. This combined with his trademark defense at first made him a good player for the Yankees as he accumulated 2.8 bWAR in that season and a half. However, after 2022, the wheels fell off for the lefty slugger.

On August 3rd, 2023, Rizzo suffered a concussion when he collided with Padres superstar Fernando Tatis at first base. The injury did not initially hold him out of game action. After reporting symptoms of a concussion to the Yankees medical staff, Rizzo was shut down on September 5th with post-concussion syndrome. He hasn’t been the same player since that injury.

In his final two seasons in New York, he accumulated 0.6 bWAR and played in an average of 95 games per season. His baseball-savant page reflects a player who has seen a serious decline in both offensive production and defensive ability. As sad as it is, many older players reach this plateau late in their careers. Father time is undefeated, and Rizzo is no exception.

Does a reunion make sense?

So why would the Cubs want to bring Rizzo back for any reason other than nostalgia? You could make the argument that Rizzo’s experience and veteran leadership could help to mentor many of Chicago’s young stars. While he may not be the player he once was, his infectious energy would radiate through Wrigley. His sage wisdom would certainly help in the clubhouse as well. Additionally, if he would accept a role off the bench, it could allow for some rest for Michael Busch. Rizzo would also certainly take a league-minimum deal to rejoin the Cubs. He is also smart enough to understand his time as the star is long gone.

With that being said I just don’t know if Rizzo makes realistic sense on this Cubs team. He wouldn’t be an everyday starter, his defense and bat-to-ball skills have decreased significantly since he last wore Cubs blue. As much as I would love to close my eyes and imagine the Cubs are back in 2016, I don’t believe this is a good move. His production would be very limited and he would take a roster spot from a more deserving player. As much as it pains me to say, I don’t want Anthony Rizzo on the Cubs in 2025.