World Series Champion Playing For Chicago Cubs Minor League Team

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs lost to the Houston Astros (at home) by a score of 8-5.

After a strong start to the season, the Cubs are currently in the middle of an eight-game losing streak.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Chicago Cubs, who opened the week with a 15-game home winning streak, their longest since 1935, go winless during their homestand and have lost 8 games in a row. They were swept by the Houston Astros, 8-5, who came into Wrigley with a 20-31 record and MLB’s worst ERA.”

World Series Champ Playing For Cubs Minor League Team

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that a former World Series Champion is playing for the Iowa Cubs (their Triple-A affiliate).

Chas McCormick is currently batting .248 with 25 hits, four home runs, 15 RBI’s, 16 runs and one stolen base in 28 games.

Jason Kempf wrote (on Saturday): “The @IowaCubs hadn’t scored more than 5 runs in a game since May 10, a stretch of 11 games. Tonight, they get three straight RBI doubles in the bottom of the seventh inning from BJ Murray, Owen Miller and Chas McCormick. That leads to 5 runs in the frame and eventually a 6-4 win.”

McCormick’s MLB Career

McCormick was picked in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of five seasons in the MLB with the Houston Astros.

Over 500 career games, the 31-year-old is batting .247 with 343 hits, 56 home runs, 196 RBI’s, 198 runs and 37 stolen bases.

In 2022, he helped the Astros win the World Series.

@TheWrigleyWire had written (on February 15): “Chas McCormick has had a tough couple of years, but he still makes sense for the Cubs’ final bench spot. Career vs LHP: .280/.353/.493 | .846 OPS | 137 wRC+ Legit track record vs lefties + defensive value at all three OF spots (30 career OAA, 24 FRV). Performance this spring will be the deciding factor.”

It will be interesting to see if the Cubs (or another team) give McCormick a chance this season.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are currently the third-place team in the National League Central with a 29-24 record in 53 games.

They are 18-11 in the 29 games they have played at Wrigley Field.

Following the Astros, the Cubs will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.