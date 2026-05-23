Chicago White Sox Announce Roster News Before Giants Game

On Saturday, the Chicago White Sox will continue their series with the San Francisco Giants in California.

They are coming off a 9-4 win on Friday.

Chicago White Sox Announce Roster News

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the White Sox announced that they had made a roster move.

The White Sox wrote (via X): “Prior to today’s game at San Francisco, the Chicago White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 21) with a right lat strain and recalled right-hander Jordan Leasure from Class AAA Charlotte.”

Hicks’ MLB Career

Hicks is in his first season with the White Sox.

He is currently 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 20 games.

The 29-year-old has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox over eight seasons.

Looking At Leasure

Leasure was picked in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in his third season (all with the White Sox).

Right now, the 27-year-old is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA in 16 games.

White Sox Right Now

The White Sox are 26-24 in 50 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League Central.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 12-14 in 26 games on the road).

After two more games with the Giants, the White Sox will return home to host the Minnesota Twins (on Monday).

Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 20-31 record in 51 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 10-13 in 23 games at home).