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Chicago White Sox Announce Roster News Before Giants Game

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 16: Jordan Leasure #49 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field on April 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Chicago White Sox will continue their series with the San Francisco Giants in California.

They are coming off a 9-4 win on Friday.

Chicago White Sox Announce Roster News

GettyJordan Hicks #44 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field on May 13, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the White Sox announced that they had made a roster move.

The White Sox wrote (via X): “Prior to today’s game at San Francisco, the Chicago White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 21) with a right lat strain and recalled right-hander Jordan Leasure from Class AAA Charlotte.”

Hicks’ MLB Career

GettyJordan Hicks #44 and Drew Romo #36 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres 8-2 in a game at Petco Park on May 01, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Hicks is in his first season with the White Sox.

He is currently 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 20 games.

The 29-year-old has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox over eight seasons.

Looking At Leasure

GettyJordan Leasure #49 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 07, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Leasure was picked in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in his third season (all with the White Sox).

Right now, the 27-year-old is 2-1 with a 6.06 ERA in 16 games.

White Sox Right Now

GettyColson Montgomery #12 and Chase Meidroth #10 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate defeating the San Francisco Giants 9-4 at Oracle Park on May 22, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The White Sox are 26-24 in 50 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League Central.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 12-14 in 26 games on the road).

After two more games with the Giants, the White Sox will return home to host the Minnesota Twins (on Monday).

Giants Right Now

GettyCasey Schmitt #10 of the San Francisco Giants tosses his bat away after striking out against the Chicago White Sox in the bottom of the third inning at Oracle Park on May 22, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 20-31 record in 51 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 10-13 in 23 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago White Sox Announce Roster News Before Giants Game

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