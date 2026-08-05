White Sox Plan to Release Former All-Star Outfielder Amid Injury-Plagued Season

The Chicago White Sox are committing to what has already been working for them so far this season.

After two historically bad seasons in 2024 and 2025, the White Sox have emerged as a contender in the American League with a 59-53 record.

Things are clicking for the lineup it already has. This has led to the team’s plan to release outfielder Austin Hays on waivers, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman announced.