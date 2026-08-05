The Chicago White Sox are planning to place outfielder Austin Hays on "release waivers" in a season where the 31-year-old has battled nagging injuries, The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.
The Chicago White Sox are committing to what has already been working for them so far this season.
After two historically bad seasons in 2024 and 2025, the White Sox have emerged as a contender in the American League with a 59-53 record.
Things are clicking for the lineup it already has. This has led to the team’s plan to release outfielder Austin Hays on waivers, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman announced.
“White Sox are planning to place outfielder Austin Hays on release waivers,” Heyman wrote. “Missed most of season due to injury, but was scheduled to be activated from rehab. Could be an interesting right-handed bat for a team that missed out before deadline.”
Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others.
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White Sox Plan to Release Former All-Star Outfielder Amid Injury-Plagued Season