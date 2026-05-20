Chicago White Sox Announce Trade During Mariners Game

On Tuesday night, the Chicago White Sox are playing the second game of their series with the Mariners (in Seattle).

They are coming off a 6-1 loss on Monday.

White Sox Announce Trade During Mariners Game

During Tuesday’s game, the White Sox announced that they had made a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White Sox wrote (via X): “The Chicago White Sox have acquired left-handed pitcher Joe Rock from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for infielder Oliver Dunn. Rock has been optioned to Class AAA Charlotte. To make room for Rock on the 40-man roster, the White Sox have transferred catcher Kyle Teel to the 60-day injured list.”

Social Media Reacts To Trade

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

@Noahp245: “Chris Getz loves his 25 year old Rays pitchers/outfielders”

@JamesFox917: “Chris Getz just keeps making transactions.”

@ECloskyWTSP: “After the game, the Tampa Bay Rays acquired INF Oliver Dunn from the Chicago White Sox for LHP Joe Rock. The Rays need hitting depth considering the recent injury concerns with Ben Williamson.”

@TBRaysCentral: “The Rays have traded LHP Joe Rock to the White Sox for LHH infielder Oliver Dunn. Dunn is 28 years old with 9 HR and a .938 OPS in AAA this season.”

@AdrianWhiteSox: “Joe Rock in AAA this year: 15 IP 27 K 39.3 Whiff% 34.6 K%”

Rock’s Background

Rock was picked in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He has appeared in three MLB games (with the Rays) during the 2025 season.

In that span, the 25-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 2.35 ERA.

Dunn’s Background

Dunn was picked in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of two seasons in the MLB (with the Milwaukee Brewers).

Over 55 career games, the 28-year-old is batting .206 with 27 hits, one home run, 13 RBI’s, 15 runs and four stolen bases.

White Sox Right Now

The White Sox came into Tuesday with a 24-23 record in 47 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League Central.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.