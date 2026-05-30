MLB World Reacts To Devastating Munetaka Murakami News

On Friday night, the Chicago White Sox played the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field.

They won by a score of 4-3.

However, the more significant news was that Munetaka Murakami suffered an injury.

The White Sox wrote (via X): “Munetaka Murakami left tonight’s game with right hamstring tightness. He is undergoing further evaluation.”

Following the game, the team got more news.

Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM wrote: “Will Venable said Murakami will likely go on the IL with a right hamstring strain. Murakami will talk to the media tomorrow morning after test results give a clearer picture of what grade strain it is.”

Murakami had been batting .240 with 48 hits, 20 home runs, 41 RBI’s, 43 runs and one stolen base in his first 57 MLB games.

Social Media Reacts To Murakami News

UPDATE (via ESPN’s Jeff Passan): “The Chicago White Sox are calling up infielder Jacob Gonzalez, sources tell ESPN. With Munetaka Murakami facing a multi-week absence due to a hamstring injury, the White Sox summon one of the hottest hitters in the minor leagues, batting .308/.414/.646 with 18 homers in 51 games.”

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@ChiSoxFanMike: “This sucks a lot but it’s time for Jacob Gonzalez to show what he can do. Next man up.”

@Tbain91: “Idk man maybe the White Sox are cursed.. still relieved that’s all it is cause that had me stressing”

Noah Phalen: “The Sox will have to make a 40-man move to get Gonzalez on the roster. Might as well activate Austin Hays too and DFA Acuna to make it work”

@haffball7: “This sucks. Doesn’t feel good. However, this team has the fight, discipline, and grit to keep winning games. Nearly every position player on this roster contributes to wins. Gonna find out how resilient this team is”

@NotCease: “That sucks. A whole lot. Time to figure out what this team is made of…”

Sam Phalen: “What a win for the #WhiteSox tonight, but what a devastating blow at the same time. Hamstring can be scary. They’ll miss his bat greatly. Get Jacob Gonzalez up here and fingers crossed it all translates.”

White Sox Right Now

The White Sox are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 30-27 record in 57 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games (and 18-11 in 29 games at Rate Field).