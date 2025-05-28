Home of White Sox to Host Pope Event

The Chicago White Sox have made it well-known that new Pope Leo XIV is a fan of their MLB team.

Now Rate Field, home of the Sox, is hosting an event in honor of the new pope, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday.

The event will be held on June 14 with gates opening at 12:30 p.m., start time at 2:30 and a Catholic Mass beginning at 4 p.m.

Pope Leo will be delivering a video message at the event to Chicagoans and young people of the world, but will not be in attendance. Several people who know him will be attending the event in-person to deliver testimonials.

This event does not accompany a White Sox game; they will be out of town taking on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 14.

Pope Leo Loved the Sox Through The Years

It seemed like right after Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8, 2025, both Chicago baseball teams wanted to claim the first American pope as a fan of theirs. The Chicago Cubs even displayed “Chicago, he’s a Cubs fan!” on the Wrigley Field marquee outside of the stadium. His brother John Prevost cleared the air on NBC Chicago and let everyone know he was a White Sox fan – right before a bunch of photos and video surfaced to confirm this claim.

Most famously, Leo XIV was in the stands at Game 1 of the 2005 World Series between the White Sox and Houston Astros. He was even shown on the broadcast during the final inning.

The pope is just like us — he loves ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/1QF6fmTFa3 — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2025

Will the Pope Come Back to Rate Field in Person?

While he’s sure to be busy taking charge of the Catholic church, many White Sox fans wonder if they will ever see the new pope back at Rate Field to take in a White Sox game.

The White Sox franchise could use some divine intervention given they posted a 41-121 record in 2025, the worst in MLB history, and sit in last place in the American League Central again in 2025 with an 18-38 record. But, they’d also just love to see a friend of their city and team.

Brooks Boyer, the executive vice president of the White Sox, issued an open invite to Pope Leo XIV to throw out the first pitch at a White Sox game anytime he likes.

The White Sox also recently installed a mural in honor of Pope Leo XIV near section 140, where he sat during the game. The graphic was made by the White Sox’ design team, meaning it is a graphic and not painted on.

New mural of Pope Leo XIV at the Chicago White Sox Stadium pic.twitter.com/jIdOG54DFN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 22, 2025

It would be unprecedented for Leo XIV to attend an MLB game during his papacy, but he has plenty of reason to come back, see his mural, and toss the first pitch of a game.

Plus, it seems that the Pope has no love lost for baseball – he even recently signed a baseball for a fan at the Vatican.

All eyes will be on the June 14 event to see if Pope Leo XIV shouts out the host White Sox – or drops any hints about returning to Rate Field at some point in the future.