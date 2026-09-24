How White Sox Can Make Playoffs Today: Clinching Scenario, Magic Number

There’s no other way to look at it: The Chicago White Sox missed an opportunity.

They could’ve defeated the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night and clinched a spot in the playoffs. Instead, they’re still technically waiting to make sure that they’re in the postseason.

The good news, though, is that the White Sox have four games left, and they’re right on the verge of this remarkable feat.

Two years ago, they were a miserable 41-121.

Last season, they improved to 60-102.

And now? The White Sox can get into the playoffs.

Can White Sox Make Playoffs Today?

Yes, the Chicago White Sox can officially make the playoffs on Thursday, Sept. 24.

They play in the afternoon against the Kansas City Royals, who are not in the playoff picture.

Chicago may have taken a 5-4 loss on Wednesday night, rallying from four down before giving up the final run, but that shouldn’t crush their spirits.

They take on the Royals on Thursday, and then the lowly Colorado Rockies for a three-game series on the weekend.

One way or another, the White Sox should punch their ticket.

Chicago White Sox Magic Number

The White Sox enter Thursday’s action with a magic number of 1.

If they get just one more win in their final four games, they’ll be going to the playoffs.

They would also get in with just one more loss out of either the Houston Astros or Texas Rangers.

All it takes is one at this point, one of any of those possibilities.

The White Sox also have some extra power on Thursday. If they win over the Royals, they officially eliminate the Baltimore Orioles from postseason contention.

White Sox Clinching Scenarios

The simplest path for the White Sox to ensure a playoff spot is to win against the Royals on Thursday.

If that doesn’t happen, a win in any of their three weekend games against the Rockies would also clinch a playoff spot.

And even if that doesn’t happen, they just need to avoid the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers both going 4-0 in their last four games. As long as one of them mixes a loss in there, the White Sox are also safe.

The AL Central Division will be tougher, because the Cleveland Guardians hold a one-game lead with four to play. The White Sox do hold the tiebreaker, though, so if they go at least one game better than Cleveland in the final four, they’d win the division — and the first-round bye that should come with it.

Soon enough, the White Sox should get to partake in some improbable celebrations — they, and their fanbase, just have to wait a little bit longer.