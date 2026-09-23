This Is How White Sox Clinch Playoff Spot Today

The Chicago White Sox were a team that no one expected to be in this position.

Two years ago, this ballclub went 41-121, one of the worst records in the history of baseball.

Last year, they were better, but they still went 60-102.

No one was penciling the White Sox in as playoff contenders entering this season.

But now? Chicago is very, very close from getting into the postseason.

They actually have a path toward clinching a playoff spot on Wednesday. It’ll require a couple of results to go their way, but they’re definitely getting closer.

The White Sox still have five games to play, as they currently sit at 81-76, and so even if a clinch doesn’t come Wednesday, there’s still time.

White Sox Clinching Scenarios Today

The White Sox need two specific results in their favor on Wednesday to lock in a playoff spot for Chicago.

The first is simple:

White Sox beat Royals.

The second also needs to happen to clinch the playoff spot:

Mets beat Rangers.

If both of those things happen, then the White Sox can book a trip to the playoffs.

The reason the Rangers’ result is important is that they’re one of the teams that could still catch the White Sox in the AL Wild Card standings. But if Texas loses in combination with a White Sox win, there’d be no way for the Rangers to finish above Chicago in the season-end standings.

Schedule Notes

The White Sox get underway just a bit before the Rangers on Wednesday.

Their game is on the road in Kansas City against the Royals with 6:40 p.m. Central Time first pitch.

The Rangers are then at home with a 7:05 p.m. Central Time first pitch against the New York Mets.

The White Sox appear to be sending lefty reliever Bryan Hudson to the mound for what will amount to a bullpen game.

The Royals are going to start the veteran right-hander Seth Lugo, who has taken a big step back in his performance this year (7-9, 5.06 ERA).

The Rangers look like the underdog in their pitching matchup. They’re starting the lefty reliever Cody Bradford in a bullpen game of their own. The Mets are starting rising star Nolan McLean, who is 11-10 this season with a 3.18 ERA.

AL Central Update

The Guardians hold a one-game lead on the White Sox in the AL Central with both teams having five games to play.

Chicago does hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, though, which means if the teams finish with the same record, the White Sox would hold the edge.

So for Chicago to win the division as opposed to just a Wild Card spot, the White Sox will simply need to be one game better in the last five games than the Guardians are.