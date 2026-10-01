Jerry Reinsdorf Had a Message for Critics After White Sox Win

Jerry Reinsdorf had something to say after the Chicago White Sox eliminated the Houston Astros.

The longtime chairman used Wednesday’s playoff celebration to revisit one of the organization’s most criticized decisions: promoting Chris Getz to general manager.

His message came with sarcasm.

“Happy we vindicated your judgment in praising me for hiring him,” Reinsdorf said, according to Chicago Sun-Times reporter James Fegan.

The remark was delivered inside a victorious clubhouse after Chicago secured an American League Division Series appearance.

Players also called Reinsdorf into the team photo, a small clubhouse detail that underscored the celebratory setting.

It also reopened a debate that stretches well beyond a single playoff series.

The White Sox now have a meaningful result to support their rebuilding approach. Fans can celebrate that progress while continuing to evaluate the decisions that brought the franchise here.

Why The Chris Getz Hire Drew Criticism

The Sun-Times identified two central objections to Reinsdorf’s decision in 2023.

Getz was promoted internally without a formal interview process involving outside candidates. Reinsdorf also presented the move as a way to improve quickly, even as Chicago was moving toward a rebuild.

The results initially made those concerns harder to dismiss.

Chicago lost 121 games in 2024, establishing a modern MLB record for losses. That season remains part of the organization’s recent history, regardless of what happens this October.

The 2026 turnaround has changed the immediate conversation.

Axios Chicago highlighted the contrast between three consecutive 100-loss seasons and the White Sox’s return to the divisional round.

That improvement gives Reinsdorf a concrete achievement to point toward. It does not require fans to agree that every earlier criticism was misplaced.

A successful outcome and a disputed hiring process can both remain relevant when assessing the front office.

White Sox Have A Bigger Test Ahead

Reinsdorf credited Getz with rebuilding the organization’s foundation through scouting and minor league development, Fegan reported.

He also acknowledged that the playoff-series celebration arrived a year earlier than he had anticipated.

That is an encouraging development for Chicago. The next challenge is making this season the beginning of sustained contention.

Getz had already discussed that broader ambition during the regular season. Sox Machine’s June reporting examined how the team’s improvement was changing the front office’s immediate outlook while its longer-term goals remained in view.

One October series cannot establish how durable the rebuild will become. It can provide evidence that the organization has moved beyond its worst stretch.

The Cleveland matchup offers another chance to assess that progress against a familiar divisional opponent.

Reinsdorf’s comments will draw attention because they connect a fresh victory to an old argument.

For the White Sox, the most persuasive response available now is another strong performance on the field.

Wednesday gave the chairman a reason to celebrate. The remaining postseason will help determine how far Chicago’s new momentum can carry it.