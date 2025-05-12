White Sox’s Most Talented Player Is Also Their Biggest Deadline Gamble

T

The Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. is the most gifted player on a team in freefall. The White Sox are 12-29 and headed nowhere fast, and it’s no longer a matter of if Robert will be traded, but when.

The 27-year-old outfielder is still drawing interest, with the New York Mets reportedly checking in again, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. However, Heyman adds there’s “nothing hot at the moment.” That lukewarm buzz likely has more to do with Robert’s downright brutal production than a lack of interest in his tools.

Through 37 games, Robert is slashing just .186/.293/.326, with troubling underlying metrics. But despite those numbers, teams remain intrigued. Why?

Elite Talent with a Team-Friendly Deal

Robert still owns one of the most club-friendly contracts in the league. He’s owed $15 million in 2025, followed by two team options worth $20 million each in 2026 and 2027. That’s incredible value for a player just two years from a 5.3 bWAR season and still in his athletic prime.

He ranks in the 93rd percentile in bat speed, 94th in sprint speed, and when he’s locked in, he can hit for power, steal bases, and play Gold Glove-level defense. There aren’t many position players with that kind of ceiling and contract at this deadline.

The Mets (and Others) Are Still Monitoring

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale noted that Chicago has “started to get some inquiries,” with the Mets among those checking in. A potential deal could center around Blade Tidwell, a 23-year-old pitching prospect. But even a rebuilding team like the White Sox won’t sell low — they know what Robert can do when healthy and focused.

For the Mets, whose center field situation has been shaky, especially with Jose Siri sidelined, Robert could offer an upgrade, even if he’s struggling. But the risk is real: Robert’s offensive inconsistencies and poor plate discipline could make him a high-variance bet for a contender.

Is Robert Jr. Turning a Corner?

There are signs of growth, albeit small ones. Robert’s walk rate (13.2%) is nearly double his career average. His chase rate is down, and according to Statcast, his swing decisions are trending closer to league average. He spent the offseason training with Juan Soto and working to improve his pitch recognition, a known flaw since his prospect days.

In the Cactus League, Robert hit .300/.386/.500 with four home runs, offering a glimpse of his potential. First-year manager Will Venable praised Robert’s work ethic: “He practices extremely hard. He’s extremely focused.”

But the early regular season results have undercut that optimism. And for Robert, this year is about proving he can carry that spring progress into the games that count.

A Trade Chip with Real Risk

As Bradford Doolittle of ESPN put it, Robert is a “relic” of the White Sox’s failed contention window. He’s the only player left from their last playoff appearance in 2021. That nostalgia only goes so far — and the reality is, Chicago can’t afford to waste another deadline without extracting value for its most appealing asset.

If Robert heats up, the market will return in full force. His tools, age, and contract make him a unicorn on the trade block — but only if he performs.

Otherwise, he risks becoming another talented player whose best value is never realized.