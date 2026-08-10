MLB World Reacts to Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson Announcement

At one point, infielder Tim Anderson was one of the most exciting players in the major leagues.

On Monday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox, where Anderson spent eight of his 10 MLB seasons and earned two All-Star selections, announced that the 33-year-old is officially retiring from MLB.

White Sox Announce News

“Always a White Sox, TA7,” Chicago posted on social media. “Tim Anderson officially announced his retirement after 10 seasons (2016-2025) in the major leagues.”

The White Sox also revealed that they will celebrate Anderson on Sept. 17 during a special pregame ceremony.

“Thanks for the memories, No. 7,” they added. “Celebrating the two-time All-Star and 2019 American League batting champion Tim Anderson during a special pregame ceremony on Thursday, September 17.”

Anderson’s MLB Career

Anderson last appeared in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025. He spent the 2024 season with the Miami Marlins, and neither season amounted to much. He struggled at the plate, didn’t appear in many games and ultimately decided that he was ready to move on from baseball.

However, during his time in Chicago, he left his mark.

Anderson made his debut in 2016 and, in addition to his two All-Star selections, he won a Silver Slugger Award and an American League batting title in 2019.

Across 895 career games with the White Sox, Anderson batted .282 with 1,021 hits, 98 home runs, 338 RBIs and 117 stolen bases.

MLB Fans React on Social Media

“What a great time for the South Side during 2021,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Just fell to my knees.”

Another person wrote, “I’m a Cubs fan but this dude was electric. Thank you, TA.”

“That 2019 batting title and the Field of Dreams walk-off will keep TA7 firmly in White Sox history,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “Enjoy retirement! Loved watching you play in the bigs. That 4-year stretch of domination from the plate was amazing. You had a lot of wonderful moments from the HR off of Keller to the Field of Dreams walk-off. Enjoy retirement!”