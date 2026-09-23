White Sox Mourn Loss of Beloved 2005 World Series Winner

While the Chicago White Sox inch closer to securing a berth in the 2026 MLB postseason, they’re mourning the loss of one of the central figures on their coaching staff who helped them take home the 2005 World Series title.

The White Sox announced on Wednesday afternoon that longtime pitching coach Donald Cooper, who was with the club from 2002 through 2020, passed away at the age of 73.

The Chicago White Sox Mourn The Loss Of 2005 World Series Pitching Coach Don Cooper

The White Sox confirmed the unfortunate news on social media with the following announcement:

“The White Sox send our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Don Cooper, who has passed away at 70. Don Cooper spent 33 seasons as a coach in the White Sox organization from 1988-2020, including 18 full seasons as the major-league pitching coach. Cooper served as the pitching coach for the 2005 World Series champion club, which became the first team since the 1928 Yankees to toss four consecutive complete games in a single postseason. Forever in our thoughts.”

Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen posted a touching tribute to Cooper on social media:

“My career wouldn’t have been the same without Don Cooper,” Guillen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.. “Coop was one of a kind and taught me so much about pitchers, pitching, and their mindset. Always a close friend to my kids and family. Thank you for everything, Coop. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace.”

Additionally, tributes began pouring in from White Sox fans, who still fondly remember his contributions to the franchise for nearly two decades along with the 2005 title run.

“Absolute legend! Responsible for the greatest 4 game (5 really) performance in one series you’ll ever see! God speed Coop,” one fan said.

This fan said, “Coop was the embodiment of a Southsider. His no nonsense approach to coaching and how he dealt with the media was what he did best. Pitchers loved him! RIP Coach Cooper!”

“Wow, another legend lost. Condolences to him and his family. Best pitching coach of all time. Finish this season strong for Coop. Rip,” wrote another fan.

“Damn, this one hurts. Greatest pitching coach to ever do it. Grew up watching him jog out to the mound and calm the guys down. RIP Coop,” one fan said.

Another fan said, “Best pitching coach the team ever had! Sorry Dunc! He will forever be remembered positively by White Sox nation! RIP Coop!”

And finally, this fan said, “Don Cooper, You will forever be in the hearts of White Sox fans! Great pitching coach and even better person. Always a treat to hear your interviews, Rip 🙏🏽”

Don Cooper Made His Mark On The White Sox

Cooper began his professional baseball career after the Yankees selected him in the 17th round of the 1978 draft. He spent parts of four MLB seasons with the Twins and Blue Jays before also returning to the Yankees, finishing his playing career with a 1-6 record and 5.27 ERA.

He joined Chicago’s minor league system in 1988 and eventually became their pitching coach, a role he held from 2002 through 2020. He briefly managed the club for the final two games of the 2011 season and remained on staff through 2020.

When Chicago dismissed him that October, Cooper was the final remaining member of the White Sox’s 2005 World Series championship team.